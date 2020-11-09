djr-2019-12-21-sport-pontotoc-brinker-arp1

Pontotoc’s Gavin Brinker puts up a last-second shot at the end of the third quarter to keep Pontotoc rolling against Starkville on Friday night.

DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Pontotoc (4A) | 2-1 | 1

2. Tupelo (6A) | 3-0 | 2

3. Calhoun City (2A) | 2-0 | 3

4. Tishomingo County (4A) | 3-0 | 6

5. Belmont (3A) | 2-0 | 5

6. New Site (2A) | 1-1 | 4

7. Kossuth (3A) | 0-0 | 7

8. South Pontotoc (3A) | 1-0 | 8

9. Ripley (4A) | 0-0 | 9

10. Ingomar (1A) | 3-0 | NR

BOYS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Starkville (6A) | 2-0 | 1

2. Pontotoc (4A) | 3-0 | 2

3. Houston (3A) | 0-0 | 3

4. Booneville (3A) | 0-0 | 4

5. Ingomar (1A) | 3-0 | 5

6. New Site (2A) | 2-0 | 6

7. Ripley (4A) | 0-0 | 7

8. Tupelo (6A) | 2-1 | 10

9. Amory (3A) | 3-0 | NR

10. Oxford (6A) | 1-1 | 9

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

