DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
GIRLS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Pontotoc (4A) | 2-1 | 1
2. Tupelo (6A) | 3-0 | 2
3. Calhoun City (2A) | 2-0 | 3
4. Tishomingo County (4A) | 3-0 | 6
5. Belmont (3A) | 2-0 | 5
6. New Site (2A) | 1-1 | 4
7. Kossuth (3A) | 0-0 | 7
8. South Pontotoc (3A) | 1-0 | 8
9. Ripley (4A) | 0-0 | 9
10. Ingomar (1A) | 3-0 | NR
BOYS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Starkville (6A) | 2-0 | 1
2. Pontotoc (4A) | 3-0 | 2
3. Houston (3A) | 0-0 | 3
4. Booneville (3A) | 0-0 | 4
5. Ingomar (1A) | 3-0 | 5
6. New Site (2A) | 2-0 | 6
7. Ripley (4A) | 0-0 | 7
8. Tupelo (6A) | 2-1 | 10
9. Amory (3A) | 3-0 | NR
10. Oxford (6A) | 1-1 | 9