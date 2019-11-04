LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (10-1): Beat New Hope 49-3. This week: at Center Hill.
2. Starkville (9-2): Beat Warren Central 50-24. This week: hosts Clinton.
3. Oxford (9-1): Beat Hernando 36-6. This week: at Tupelo.
4. Itawamba AHS (11-0): Beat Caledonia 57-36. This week: hosts Ripley.
5. Lafayette (8-2): Beat Columbus 27-10. This week: hosts Lake Cormorant.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (7-3): Idle. This week: at Winona.
2. Calhoun City (7-3): Beat J.Z. George 50-7. This week: hosts Strayhorn.
3. Booneville (8-2): Beat Nettleton 49-6. This week: hosts North Panola.
4. East Webster (9-1): Beat Bruce 31-0. This week: hosts Potts Camp.
5. Smithville (7-3): Lost to Nanih Waiya 41-20. This week: at French Camp.