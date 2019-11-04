djr-2019-11-02-sport-booneville-deaton-arp1

Booneville’s John Daniel Deaton looks for an open receiver against Nettleton in third-quarter action on Friday night. The junior was 10 of 13 passing for 152 yards and two scores.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (10-1): Beat New Hope 49-3. This week: at Center Hill.

2. Starkville (9-2): Beat Warren Central 50-24. This week: hosts Clinton.

3. Oxford (9-1): Beat Hernando 36-6. This week: at Tupelo.

4. Itawamba AHS (11-0): Beat Caledonia 57-36. This week: hosts Ripley.

5. Lafayette (8-2): Beat Columbus 27-10. This week: hosts Lake Cormorant.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (7-3): Idle. This week: at Winona.

2. Calhoun City (7-3): Beat J.Z. George 50-7. This week: hosts Strayhorn.

3. Booneville (8-2): Beat Nettleton 49-6. This week: hosts North Panola.

4. East Webster (9-1): Beat Bruce 31-0. This week: hosts Potts Camp.

5. Smithville (7-3): Lost to Nanih Waiya 41-20. This week: at French Camp.

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus