LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (8-1): Beat Grenada 20-13. This week: at Columbus.
2. Starkville (7-2): Beat Madison Central 24-21. This week: at Murrah (Thur.)
3. Oxford (7-1): Beat Horn Lake 14-10. This week: at Olive Branch.
4. Itawamba AHS (9-0): Beat Mooreville 49-28. This week: hosts Pontotoc.
5. Lafayette (6-2): Beat Saltillo 49-0. This week: at New Hope.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (6-3): Beat Aberdeen 52-6. This week: at Hatley.
2. Calhoun City (6-3): Beat Bruce 50-0. This week: idle.
3. Booneville (6-2): Lost to Kossuth 44-43. This week: at Amory.
4. East Webster (7-1): idle. This week: at Eupora.
5. Amory (7-2): Beat Nettleton 41-27. This week: hosts Booneville.