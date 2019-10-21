LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (8-1): Beat Grenada 20-13. This week: at Columbus.

2. Starkville (7-2): Beat Madison Central 24-21. This week: at Murrah (Thur.)

3. Oxford (7-1): Beat Horn Lake 14-10. This week: at Olive Branch.

4. Itawamba AHS (9-0): Beat Mooreville 49-28. This week: hosts Pontotoc.

5. Lafayette (6-2): Beat Saltillo 49-0. This week: at New Hope.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (6-3): Beat Aberdeen 52-6. This week: at Hatley.

2. Calhoun City (6-3): Beat Bruce 50-0. This week: idle.

3. Booneville (6-2): Lost to Kossuth 44-43. This week: at Amory.

4. East Webster (7-1): idle. This week: at Eupora.

5. Amory (7-2): Beat Nettleton 41-27. This week: hosts Booneville.

