LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (9-1): Beat Columbus 35-6. This week: host New Hope.

2. Starkville (8-2): Beat Murrah 52-0. This week: at Warren Central.

3. Oxford (8-1): Beat Olive Branch 10-0. This week: hosts Hernando.

4. Itawamba AHS (10-0): Beat Pontotoc 41-7. This week: at Caledonia.

5. Lafayette (7-2): Beat New Hope 28-7. This week: at Columbus.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Houston (7-3): Beat Hatley 56-7. This week: idle.

2. Calhoun City (6-3): idle. This week: at J.Z. George.

3. Booneville (7-2): Beat Amory 28-16. This week: hosts Nettleton.

4. East Webster (8-1): Beat Eupora 45-12. This week: hosts Bruce.

5. Smithville (7-2): Beat TCPS 34-26. This week: hosts Nanih Waiya.

