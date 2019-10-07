LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (6-1): Beat Saltillo 34-7. This week: at Lake Cormorant.
2. Starkville (5-2): Beat Germantown 27-0. This week: at Greenville.
3. Oxford (5-1): Beat Lewisburg 21-3. This week: hosts DeSoto Central.
4. Itawamba AHS (7-0): Beat South Pontotoc 47-14. This week: hosts Shannon.
5. Lafayette (4-2): Beat Grenada 24-21. This week: hosts Center Hill.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Booneville (5-1): Beat Alcorn Central 47-0. This week: at Belmont (Thu.).
2. Houston (5-2): Lost to Noxubee County 19-12. This week: hosts Choctaw County.
3. Smithville (5-1): Beat Vardaman 50-21. This week: at West Lowndes.
4. Calhoun City (4-3): Beat East Webster 28-7. This week: at Eupora.
5. East Webster (6-1): Lost to Calhoun City 28-7. This week: hosts J.Z. George (Thu.).