DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A) | 20-3 | 1
2. Starkville (6A) | 14-4 | 2
3. Hickory Flat (1A) | 15-4 | 3
4. Belmont (3A) | 18-3 | 4
5. Pontotoc (4A) | 16-4 | 5
