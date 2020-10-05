DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 16-2 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 13-4 | 2

3. Hickory Flat (1A) | 13-4 | 4

4. Belmont (3A) | 17-3 | 5

5. Pontotoc (4A) | 13-4 | NR

