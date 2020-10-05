DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A) | 16-2 | 1
2. Starkville (6A) | 13-4 | 2
3. Hickory Flat (1A) | 13-4 | 4
4. Belmont (3A) | 17-3 | 5
5. Pontotoc (4A) | 13-4 | NR
