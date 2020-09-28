DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | Record | Pvs

1. Tupelo (6A) | 14-2 | 1

2. Starkville (6A) | 12-3 | 2

3. Corinth (4A) | 6-1 | 3

4. Hickory Flat (1A) | 11-4 | NR

5. Belmont (3A) | 13-3 | 4

