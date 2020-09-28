DAILY JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Team (Class) | Record | Pvs
1. Tupelo (6A) | 14-2 | 1
2. Starkville (6A) | 12-3 | 2
3. Corinth (4A) | 6-1 | 3
4. Hickory Flat (1A) | 11-4 | NR
5. Belmont (3A) | 13-3 | 4
