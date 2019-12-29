LUKE ALTMYER
Junior, QB, Starkville
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175
The Buzz: Completed 251 of 374 passes (67%) for 3,093 yards, 37 TDs, 5 INTs. Threw for multiple touchdowns in 13 games. Named MAC Class 6A all-state second team.
RANDY ANDERSON
Senior, ATH, Lafayette
Height: 5-11 Weight: 207
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,802 yards, 21 TDs on 251 carries. Completed 36 of 64 passes (56%) for 579 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT. Named MHSAA Class 5A Mr. Football and MAC Class 5A all-state first team.
CARTER BONDS
Senior, S/LB, Corinth
Height: 5-10 Weight: 205
The Buzz: Recorded 178 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 forced fumbles. Recorded 34 tackles in state championship game. Named MAC Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year. Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
JAMAL BROOKS
Senior, LB/RB, Ripley
Height: 5-11 Weight: 220
The Buzz: Recorded 111 tackles, 19 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 4 forced fumbles, 5 blocked kicks. Rushed for 1,503 yards, 14 TDs on 240 carries. Recorded 13 catches for 230 yards, 2 TDs.
IKE CHANDLER
Senior, RB, Itawamba AHS
Height: 6-0 Weight: 198
The Buzz: Rushed for 2,537 yards, 29 TDs on 250 carries. Recorded 11 catches for 321 yards, 5 TDs. Named MHSAA Class 4A Mr. Football and MAC Class 4A all-state first team. Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
RUFUS HARVEY
Senior, WR, Starkville
Height: 5-10 Weight: 170
The Buzz: Recorded 75 catches for 1,066 yards, 16 TDs. Rushed for 109 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries. Had a touchdown reception in 12 games this year and had four 100-plus yard games. Named MAC Class 6A all-state first team.
CALEB HOBSON
Senior, DB/WR, Pontotoc
Height: 6-0 Weight: 172
The Buzz: Recorded 17 catches for 381 yards, 6 TDs. On defense, recorded 56 tackles, 6 INTs, and 2 blocked kicks. Named MAC Class 4A all-state first team.
TYRON ORR
Senior, LB, West Point
Height: 5-9 Weight: 225
The Buzz: Recorded 103 tackles, 28 TFL, 2 INTs. Helped lead West Point to its fourth-consecutive state title. Led West Point’s defense, which allowed a 5A-best 14.6 ppg. Named MAC Class 5A all-state first team.
J.J. Pegues
Senior, ATH, Oxford
Height: 6-4 Weight: 280
The Buzz: Rushed for 623 yards, 12 TDs on 92 carries. Recorded 36 catches for 607 yards, 6 TDs. Helped lead Oxford to its first state title in program history. Named MAC Class 6A all-state first team.
DT SHEFFIELD
Senior, QB, Corinth
Height: 5-9 Weight: 170
The Buzz: Completed 66 of 109 passes (60%) for 1,386 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs. Rushed for 981 yards, 16 TDs on 96 carries. Helped lead Corinth to its first state title in program history. Named MAC Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year.
DAEVEON SISTRUNK
Senior, ATH, Itawamba AHS
Height: 5-8 Weight: 175
The Buzz: Completed 66 of 119 passes (55%) for 1,162 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT. Rushed for 1,038 yards, 19 TDs on 124 carries. Recorded 43 tackles, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles. Named MAC Class 4A all-state second team.
TRIP WILSON
Senior, WR, Tupelo
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195
The Buzz: Recorded 48 catches for 959 yards, 9 TDs to lead Tupelo in yards and touchdowns. Named to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game. Named MAC Class 6A all-state first team.
Compiled by Dalton Middleton