Team;Record;Class
1. Tupelo;22-11;6A
• Returns four starters. Reached Class 6A semifinals last season.
2. Starkville;26-1;6A
• Won the Class 6A state championship last season.
3. Pontotoc;29-3;4A
• Returns all five starters, including first-team All-Area player Rock Robinson.
4. Ripley;26-4;4A
• Returns Jesus Ruedas (10.9 ppg), Cam Rucker (10.6 ppg) and Asa Howard (7.8 ppg).
5. Oxford;24-7;6A
• Returns all five starters. Led by Kylan Blackman and J.J. Pegues.
6. Ingomar;34-5;1A
• Reached 1A final last year. Led by first-team All-Area player Zach Shugars.
7. Saltillo;22-8;5A
• Led by senior forward T.J. Hannah, who averaged 14.3 points and 11.3 rebounds.
8. Houston;22-10;3A
• Returns all five starters from last year. Reached 3A quarterfinals last season.
9. Holly Springs;23-10;3A
• Returns seniors Derek Fountain and Cori Bell. Reached 3A final last season.
10. Potts Camp;24-6;2A
• Reached 1A semifinals last season. Led by Mitchell Saulsberry (22.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg).