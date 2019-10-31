Team;Record;Class

1. Tupelo;22-11;6A

• Returns four starters. Reached Class 6A semifinals last season.

2. Starkville;26-1;6A

• Won the Class 6A state championship last season.

3. Pontotoc;29-3;4A

• Returns all five starters, including first-team All-Area player Rock Robinson.

4. Ripley;26-4;4A

• Returns Jesus Ruedas (10.9 ppg), Cam Rucker (10.6 ppg) and Asa Howard (7.8 ppg).

5. Oxford;24-7;6A

• Returns all five starters. Led by Kylan Blackman and J.J. Pegues.

6. Ingomar;34-5;1A

• Reached 1A final last year. Led by first-team All-Area player Zach Shugars.

7. Saltillo;22-8;5A

• Led by senior forward T.J. Hannah, who averaged 14.3 points and 11.3 rebounds.

8. Houston;22-10;3A

• Returns all five starters from last year. Reached 3A quarterfinals last season.

9. Holly Springs;23-10;3A

• Returns seniors Derek Fountain and Cori Bell. Reached 3A final last season.

10. Potts Camp;24-6;2A

• Reached 1A semifinals last season. Led by Mitchell Saulsberry (22.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg).

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus