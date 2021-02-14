agate Daily Journal preseason high school baseball rankings Feb 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON BASEBALL RANKINGSTeam (Class)1. Tupelo (6A)2. Lafayette (5A)3. Oxford (6A)4. North Pontotoc (4A)5. Saltillo (5A)6. Nettleton (3A)7. Pontotoc (4A)8. Booneville (3A)9. East Union (2A)10. Amory (3A) dillon.barnes@journalinc.comTwitter: @DillonBarnesDJ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Sign up to receive our top headlines each morning - 7 days a week - at 8:10 a.m. Afternoon Update Sign up to receive the latest news from developing stories each weekday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Sign up to receive our top headlines each morning - 7 days a week - at 8:10 a.m. Afternoon Update Sign up to receive the latest news from developing stories each weekday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists