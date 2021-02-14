DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON BASEBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class)

1. Tupelo (6A)

2. Lafayette (5A)

3. Oxford (6A)

4. North Pontotoc (4A)

5. Saltillo (5A)

6. Nettleton (3A)

7. Pontotoc (4A)

8. Booneville (3A)

9. East Union (2A)

10. Amory (3A)

