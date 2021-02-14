DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class)

1. Houston (4A)

2. South Pontotoc (4A)

3. Mooreville (4A)

4. Booneville (3A)

5. Vardaman (1A)

6. Mantachie (2A)

7. Tupelo (6A)

8. Saltillo (5A)

9. Pontotoc (4A)

10. East Webster (2A)

