DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON SOFTBALL RANKINGS
Team (Class)
1. Houston (4A)
2. South Pontotoc (4A)
3. Mooreville (4A)
4. Booneville (3A)
5. Vardaman (1A)
6. Mantachie (2A)
7. Tupelo (6A)
8. Saltillo (5A)
9. Pontotoc (4A)
10. East Webster (2A)
Twitter: @bradlocke
