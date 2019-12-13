Simply put, the West Point football program is a high school football dynasty.
Last weekend, West Point put itself into elite territory when it won the MHSAA Class 5A state championship over Picayune, 38-26. It was West Point’s fourth-consecutive title and 11th state championship in program history.
Only three schools have ever won four-consecutive MHSAA football state championships. South Panola did so in Class 5A from 2003-2007, winning five straight, and Bassfield did so in Class 2A from 2012-2015.
That also puts the Wave at the top of MHSAA history in terms of championships. With the win, West Point tied South Panola with 11 championships, which is two more than the next closest team.
When I think about the word dynasty, I tend to think of the University of Alabama in college football or the New England Patriots in the NFL. Year in and year out, those programs are at the top of their conference and playing for a championship.
West Point has done the same thing at the same level of dominance.
Here are the numbers, all from the beginning of the 2009 season to today, that prove that.
• Alabama has a 137-15 overall record (90% win rate), won five SEC titles, and won five national championships in seven appearances.
• New England has a 149-47 overall record (76%), won 11 AFC East titles, and won three Super Bowls in five appearances.
• West Point has a 137-26 overall record (83.5%), won seven Division 1-5A titles, and won six 5A state championships in six appearances.
Like I said earlier, West Point’s football program is a dynasty.
The difference between West Point and the other programs I mentioned is that West Point cannot draft or recruit its players.
Instead, the Green Wave and their players are very meticulous about always working, no matter what game they just won.
As I walked around the Southern Miss football field recording West Point’s celebration on Saturday night, I overheard a coach, and I paraphrase here, tell a player to get ready to begin working on Tuesday.
That was before the Wave were even handed their trophy and medals.
That coach was wrong about the day, though. On Monday, just 41 hours after winning its fourth-consecutive state title, the West Point Twitter account (@WP_Athletics) tweeted out a video of the players already working out in the weight room.
I’ll end this column with a quote and good advice from my friend and coworker, Brad Locke, on picking against the Green Wave.
“It’s the same rule I have about Alabama football. More often than not, if you pick against Bama, you’re not going to come out looking good there. The same rule applies to West Point. Don’t pick against West Point. Most of the time you do, you’ll be wrong.”