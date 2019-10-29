Mississippi State graduate guard Jordan Danberry garnered All-SEC first team honors from the league’s coaches on Tuesday while her teammate, junior forward Chloe Bibby, was tabbed as a second team selection.
The back-to-back SEC champion Bulldogs were also picked to finish third in the conference standings behind Texas A&M and South Carolina this season. SEC coaches predicted Ole Miss to finish 13th.
Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team or players and ties were not broken.
Order of Finish
1. Texas A&M
2. South Carolina
3. Mississippi State
4. Kentucky
5. Arkansas
6. LSU
7. Tennessee
8. Auburn
9. Missouri
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Vanderbilt
13. Ole Miss
14. Florida
Player of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
First Team All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Amber Smith, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Cierra Johnson, Alabama
Daisa Alexander, Auburn
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Gabby Connally, Georgia
Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
Logan Lowery