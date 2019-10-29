Mississippi State graduate guard Jordan Danberry garnered All-SEC first team honors from the league’s coaches on Tuesday while her teammate, junior forward Chloe Bibby, was tabbed as a second team selection.

The back-to-back SEC champion Bulldogs were also picked to finish third in the conference standings behind Texas A&M and South Carolina this season. SEC coaches predicted Ole Miss to finish 13th.

Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team or players and ties were not broken.

Order of Finish

1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. LSU

7. Tennessee

8. Auburn

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Vanderbilt

13. Ole Miss

14. Florida

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

First Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Cierra Johnson, Alabama

Daisa Alexander, Auburn

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Gabby Connally, Georgia

Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

