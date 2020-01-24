Mississippi State graduate guard Jordan Danberry was named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Fifteen players were selected to the team and Danberry is one of only two from the Southeastern Conference along with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.
Danberry ranks third in the SEC in steals averaging 2.7 per game. The Conway, Arkansas native also leads the Bulldogs with 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
California’s Kristine Anigwe won the honor last season. Former MSU standout Teaira McCowan claimed the inaugural honor in 2018.
|FIRST
|LAST
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Aliyah
|Boston
|Fr.
|F
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Brittany
|Brewer
|Sr.
|F
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|Veronica
|Burton
|So.
|G
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|Lauren
|Cox
|Sr.
|F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Jordan
|Danberry
|Sr.
|G
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|Sara
|Hamson
|Jr.
|C
|BYU
|WCC
|Ae'Rianna
|Harris
|Sr.
|F
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|Stephanie
|Karcz
|Sr.
|G
|Loyola-Maryland
|Patriot League
|Natasha
|Mack
|Jr.
|F
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|Aari
|McDonald
|Jr.
|G
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Olivia
|Nelson-Ododa
|So.
|F
|UConn
|AAC
|Mikayla
|Pivec
|Sr.
|G
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|DiDi
|Richards
|Jr.
|G
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Kylee
|Shook
|Sr.
|F
|Louisville
|ACC
|Blair
|Watson
|Sr.
|G
|Maryland
|Big Ten