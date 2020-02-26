Mississippi State graduate guard Jordan Danberry was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Danberry ranks 22nd nationally in steals with 71 and also 32nd in steals per game (2.5). The Conway, Arkansas native has had nine games with four or more steals this season.

Danberry is also averaging 12.1 points and three assists on the offensive end.

She is one of only two SEC players selected as a semifinalist for the award along with Aliyah Boston of South Carolina.

Four finalists will be selected on March 11 and a winner named on April 5. Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan won the inaugural honor in 2018.

NAMESCHOOLCLASSPOSITIONCONFERENCE
Aliyah BostonSouth CarolinaFreshmanForwardSEC
Brittany BrewerTexas TechSeniorForwardBig 12
Lauren CoxBaylorSeniorForwardBig 12
Jordan DanberryMississippi StateSeniorGuardSEC
Sara HamsonBYUJuniorCenterWCC
Ae'Rianna HarrisPurdueSeniorForwardBig Ten
Aari McDonaldArizonaJuniorGuardPac-12
Mikayla PivecOregon StateSeniorGuardPac-12
DiDi RichardsBaylorJuniorGuardBig 12
Kylee ShookLouisvilleSeniorForward

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus