Mississippi State graduate guard Jordan Danberry was selected as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Danberry ranks 22nd nationally in steals with 71 and also 32nd in steals per game (2.5). The Conway, Arkansas native has had nine games with four or more steals this season.
Danberry is also averaging 12.1 points and three assists on the offensive end.
She is one of only two SEC players selected as a semifinalist for the award along with Aliyah Boston of South Carolina.
Four finalists will be selected on March 11 and a winner named on April 5. Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan won the inaugural honor in 2018.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|POSITION
|CONFERENCE
|Aliyah Boston
|South Carolina
|Freshman
|Forward
|SEC
|Brittany Brewer
|Texas Tech
|Senior
|Forward
|Big 12
|Lauren Cox
|Baylor
|Senior
|Forward
|Big 12
|Jordan Danberry
|Mississippi State
|Senior
|Guard
|SEC
|Sara Hamson
|BYU
|Junior
|Center
|WCC
|Ae'Rianna Harris
|Purdue
|Senior
|Forward
|Big Ten
|Aari McDonald
|Arizona
|Junior
|Guard
|Pac-12
|Mikayla Pivec
|Oregon State
|Senior
|Guard
|Pac-12
|DiDi Richards
|Baylor
|Junior
|Guard
|Big 12
|Kylee Shook
|Louisville
|Senior
|Forward