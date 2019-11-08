Mississippi State graduate Jordan Danberry was placed on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate women’s basketball player.
Danberry is the Bulldogs’ leading returning scorer having averaged 13.1 points last season. The 5-foot-8 guard from Conway, Arkansas started all 36 games and reached double figures in scoring in 13 of 16 SEC games. She also finished second on the team with 125 assists and 65 steals.
The preseason watch list consists of 50 players and will narrowed to 30 in early February. From there, 10 semifinalists will be announced on March 3 and four finalists on March 20. The Naismith Trophy will be presented to the winner on April 4.