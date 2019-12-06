Mississippi State All-American Cameron Dantzler is moving on.
The junior cornerback announced on Friday that he is forgoing his final year of college to enter the NFL Draft. Dantzler is currently rated the 11th-best cornerback and the No. 72 overall prospect in the NFL Draft according to CBS Sports.
“After praying over it and discussing with my family, I have decided to that now is the best time for me to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL,” Dantzler tweeted. “I would like to thank the University, entire coaching staff and all my teammates. I am forever grateful for every member of the Bulldogs’ community.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Hammond, Louisiana appeared in 35 games for the Bulldogs and made 22 starts. He totaled 108 career tackles with six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 25 pass deflections, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Injuries limited Dantzler to just nine games this season but still finished with 40 stops, two for loss, 0.5 sack, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions as well as a forced fumble and recovery.