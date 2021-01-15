PINE GROVE • Biggersville went on the road and put together a complete performance on both ends of the floor.
The Lions picked up 26 points from point guard Zae Davis and locked in defensively to ease past Division 1-1A foe Pine Grove 80-52 on Friday night.
“Defensively we were locked in tonight and we pushed it in transition, and Zae got us going right there,” said Biggersville head coach Cliff Little.
Both teams traded blows in the first quarter that ended in a 19-19 tie.
But to start the second quarter, Biggersville (11-2, 6-0) blew open a big lead with a 17-0 run to start the period, with contributions from five different players, taking control of the game from that point.
“We started out a little slow and we had guys come in the second quarter like Jarell (Jones) and others that hit some shots and got us going,” said Little. “We needed that because Pine Grove is a scary team.”
The Lions outscored Pine Grove 30-11 in the second quarter. The Panthers (7-8, 1-1) also committed 21 turnovers for the game.
“We kind of lost our heads a little bit and (Biggersville) is so good,” said Pine Grove coach Jake Walker. “We had to sub some guys and they subbed guys too. They are nine strong. They play nine and you can’t tell the difference in them at all.”
Carson Rowland was the majority of the Panthers' offense throughout the game. The junior point guard scored 24 points in around three quarters of action.
On the flip side, Davis matched Rowland and then some with 26 points.
“We needed him tonight to be able to beat these guys and he stepped up to the challenge,” said Little. “He’s just quick as lightning.”
Cam Smith scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half as Biggersville led 49-30 at the break. Brooks Brand added 10 points in the win.
Pine Grove received 11 points from senior John Bullock in the loss.
(G) Pine Grove 65, Biggersville 59: The Lady Panthers (6-9, 2-0) fought back from a 15-point deficit in the first half behind Lana Rowland's 25 points on seven-made threes. Kenzie Miller added 15.
Biggersville (7-6, 3-3) was led by 31 points from Goldee Butler.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: The 17-0 run to start the second quarter was enough for Biggersville to pull away.
Point Maker: Davis scored 26 points and added six assists.
Talking Point: “Coach always told me I could make those shots if I don't do too much. He's always believed in me and tells me to do that every game.” –Davis.