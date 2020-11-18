The second COVID-19 test for Kermit Davis came back positive for the Ole Miss basketball coach.
Davis announced the news in a prepared statement released through the school’s social media accounts.
“I’m experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to remain isolated at home while monitoring my health daily with our medical staff.”
Davis said he will continue to lead the basketball program virtually while leading up to the Nov. 25 season opener.
Assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as interim coach for the first two games of the season against Central Arkansas and Jackson State in the Justin Reed Classic.