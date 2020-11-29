Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ 31-24 win over Mississippi State …
One of the things I discovered long ago in the Ole Miss-MSU rivalry is that there’s ebb and flow.
One program will surge ahead for a while, but the pendulum will swing back, kind of like that Pirate ship ride at Dollywood.
Now in the Lane Kiffin-Mike Leach Egg Bowl Era Ole Miss is 1-0 against the Pirate.
Some may look at this matchup and say Ole Miss was supposed to win, that State was struggling, weakened by departures and scholarship numbers and what have you.
That’s unfortunate, but you have to man up and play, and that’s what the Bulldogs did, just like the Rebels did during NCAA sanctions in recent seasons.
Kiffin said earlier in the week that he thought the Bulldogs had turned a corner in their 31-24 loss at Georgia.
I thought so too, but whether they had or hadn’t was of little consequence. Everyone’s offense has played well against the Rebels this season, some teams really well.
If the Bulldogs could present an offense that just didn’t beat itself they would stay in the game, and that’s what happened.
State didn’t beat itself, and as a result was throwing for the end zone with a chance to tie or win on the last play of the game.
It shouldn’t have been that way. The Rebels should have wrapped up things before then. The fact that they hadn’t – and this falls in the category of Egg Bowl surprises – was on the Ole Miss offense, not the defense.
The bar of expectation is low for this group, so when they hold an opponent to 479 yards and 24 points it seems like a big thing. Half of Ole Miss’ opponents this season had surpassed 500 yards.
State ran its dink-and-dump offense against an Ole Miss front that rushed only three most of the night.
The Rebels were content to play zone coverage and keep the ball in front of them, and it worked, but even successful plans have alarming moments along the way.
Had Ole Miss worked harder to pressure MSU quarterback Will Rogers they may have found success against an MSU line that had not protected very well much of the season.
Ole Miss did bring pressure on third-and-goal from the 7 with a little more than 2 minutes left. That helped, and cornerback Deane Leonard finished the play with a big pass break-up that forced Leach to take a field goal then and try for the touchdown on their final drive.
In a game the Rebels won by seven Leonard had another huge play with his fumble return to the MSU 16. State almost scored on the play, but Tylan Knight stripped the ball, and Leonard got it.
Ole Miss punched it in shortly thereafter, and that turned out to be a 14-point swing.
Otis Reese was a big part of the defensive plan. I was impressed. I thought it was possible he would require a short period of acclimation, but he had a tackle on the Rebels’ first defensive series, and not long after that forced a holding call by MSU.
I think we’ll see Reese hover near the line of scrimmage more against teams that run more. Against State Reese lined up at a number of spots that allowed him to read and react, and he showed great closing speed in getting to the ball.
Reese’s spirit and competency could have made a difference against Arkansas or Auburn but probably not Florida or Alabama.
It’s unfortunate that his case dragged on like it did. Hopefully the Rebels will get to play the LSU and A&M games, and we’ll see Reese again.
His late arrival is giving us a sneak preview of how the defense can improve in 2021. Jacob Springer will become eligible, and there will be gains in recruiting.
The defense remains a work in progress, but there’s hope.
It’s the offense that’s been ahead of schedule from Day 1 against Florida, and the Rebels have maintained a high performance level throughout the season.
There was a hiccup against Arkansas with the turnovers, but even in that game Ole Miss had a chance to drive for the win in the final minutes before it suffered yet another give-away.
That offense – third nationally in total yards, 12th in scoring going into Saturday – is why many believed Ole Miss would have an easier time in the Egg Bowl.
State, though, gave the Rebels problems in the red zone. It wasn’t only about the Rebels’ execution problems, though they were there too, especially with Braylon Sanders’ drop on the opening possession.
The red zone struggles for Ole Miss and the fact that two of the Rebels’ four touchdowns came from beyond 40 yards gave the game a bit of a 2017 feel when big plays propelled Ole Miss to an upset win in Starkville.
Ole Miss left some points on the table Saturday night when it missed some plays but also with Kiffin’s reluctance to kick a short field goal. Sometimes you need to swallow your pride and take the three. One field goal would have made a big difference at the end.
Credit the offense for getting the touchdown they had to have on Ealy’s 8-yard run with 4:48 left. He was pushed the final 4 yards by Ben Brown, Royce Newman and Kenny Yeboah.
That touchdown gave the Rebels a 10-point lead and put a lot of pressure on State which is not equipped to score quickly.
Corral would say it wasn’t his best game, but most people would take 24 for 36, 387, 2 TDs and no turnovers and be happy.
Ealy ran hard and finished with 93 yards on 18 carries.
The Rebels had 163 yards on the ground, not bad against that front.
Speaking of the run game we continue to see nice contributions from freshman Henry Parrish. Running back is a deep position for Ole Miss.
Bottom line is the Rebels were able to play just OK on offense and win the game. This was more of a team effort.
Against South Carolina the Rebels won in spite of their defense, not because of it. Not so this time.
Some may not give the Rebels enough credit for this win if they felt Ole Miss was supposed to win.
I don’t see it that way because I expected the Bulldogs would play hard and not beat themselves, and that was the case.
Had the Rebels’ issues on offense been turnovers, and had the defense not made some key plays State could have easily won the game.
That would have been a hard pill to swallow for an Ole Miss team that had viewed itself as trending up.
The Rebels needed that Egg Bowl pendulum to swing back their way -- especially after last year's drama -- and they made the plays to make sure it happened.