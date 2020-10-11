Notes and thoughts on the Rebels’ 63-48 loss to Alabama …
If there was any doubt, and for me there might have been just a slither, the Ole Miss offense proved it’s the real deal as it moved and scored against one of the top defenses in the SEC.
As impressive as Ole Miss was against Florida I questioned the Gators’ defense a little bit against South Carolina and more in their 41-38 loss to Texas A&M yesterday.
I thought Kentucky’s secondary looked like it could be had though the Wildcats obviously executed a plan last night in holding Mississippi State to fewer than 300 passing yards in a 24-2 UK win.
Ole Miss looked very good in its first two games, but last night the Rebels were more diverse, more dynamic than they’ve been before.
Lane Kiffin, in preparing for his first meeting with Nick Saban as a former Saban assistant, spoke during the week about his desire to see the Rebels run the ball better. The result was the difference between night and day as the Rebels rushed for 268 yards against a team that had given up 92 yards a game through the first two weeks.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral showed the efficiency and toughness that he’d shown in the first two weeks. Corral was 21 for 28 for 365 yards and two touchdowns. With anything less Ole Miss would have delivered the anticipated result.
Nobody anticipated the Rebels to be driving for a possible tying touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter.
While Corral was good running backs Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Jerrion Ealy looked like All-SEC players behind an evolving offensive line.
The line didn’t give Corral a clean pocket for long on most plays, but it gave Conner and Ealy enough space to do real damage to Alabama.
As Kiffin has singled out the guards as the trouble spots on the line, reserve Caleb Warren replaced left guard Reese McIntyre early in the game and played almost the entire way before leaving with an injury near the finish.
A year ago it was celebrated when John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in Tuscaloosa. Last night the Rebels had twin 100-yard rushers, and each had two touchdowns.
Corral was often flushed from the pocket, and while Alabama kept him from scrambling for big gains as much as he did in the first two weeks, Corral often made throws while on the move.
After the game Saban wondered aloud if Ole Miss had figured out the Tide’s defensive signals.
Kiffin and Jeff Lebby worked Plumlee into the game plan more at Kentucky. Last night Plumlee didn’t get into the game until Ole Miss faced third-and-goal from the 1 early in the fourth quarter.
He was flanked by both Ealy and Conner. He took the snap and ran right and came within a fraction of scoring but also fumbled. Ultimately it was ruled that Plumlee was down and did not cross the plane of the goalline. The ball came free at the end of the play.
While the running backs shined Corral further cemented his relationships with his top targets in the passing game.
A week after an eight-catch, 128-yard, two-touchdown performance at Kentucky, Jonathan Mingo was an afterthought with one catch for 11 yards on three targets.
Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah both had huge nights. Moore had 11 catches on 11 targets for 143 yards, and Yeboah averaged 25.9 yards per catch with 181 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns.
I saw Braylon Sanders get in the game a few times, but the receivers just aren’t being rotated in used the way they’ve been in recent seasons.
As good as the offense is players on that side of the ball will have to learn to live with the pressure of knowing they cannot fail.
Opponents have had 34 possessions against the Ole Miss defense this season and 24 have ended in scores.
Last night was the worst as Alabama scored nine touchdowns on 11 possessions. One ended in a fumble at the Ole Miss 1, another in a punt.
With what Ole Miss has shown on offense it’s tempting to start looking down the schedule and counting wins.
Arkansas will be big challenge this week, bigger than most people thought before the season.
Auburn and LSU both look vulnerable.
But while Ole Miss may move the ball and score on the better teams in the league they still have to play defense after each score or get a lot better at on-side kicks.
Speaking of kicks the Rebels had to settle for field goals twice. They weren’t 50-yard bombs, but each time Luke Logan nailed them with solid foot placement and contact.
He kicked with confidence. Maybe that’s a trend.
The bottom line here is that Ole Miss belonged on the field last night. Prior to the game I was not certain I would believe that, but they did.
Through three games it looks like Keith Carter has gotten most of what he wanted in the Lane Kiffin hire.
Kiffin has put a creative, unpredictable and fundamentally sound offense on the field. He and Lebby have had that group playing at a high level from the very first snap of the season.
Matt Corral looks better than he’s ever looked at Ole Miss, and that’s coaching.
Ole Miss threatened Alabama last night. Alabama had to fight to win, and that’s something it hasn’t had to do in this series since 2016.
Next year in the run-up to the game when Saban talks about having to respect Ole Miss his words will have more meaning.
As good as things have been on offense, though, Kiffin also gets the credit for the bad defense. He’s the head coach, the buck-stopper.
All fixes don’t occur overnight, and while Mike MacIntyre worked wonders with the defense against the run last year I suspect he’d have found it harder in 2020 without Benito Jones, Josiah Coatney and Austrian Robinson.
Defensive recruiting, or the lack thereof, is showing up right now.
Jacquez Jones didn’t play last night, but I don’t think he’d have changed anything. There’s only one guy on this defense right now that would be a major loss, and that’s Sam Williams.
Kiffin has two guys sitting out – Otis Reese and Jacob Springer – that could be difference-makers next year. Maybe he can convince Williams since everyone gets an extra year of eligibility. There will be impact recruits as well.
There are reasons to believe the defense will be better next year, and it will have to be if Ole Miss is to be taken seriously.
For now it’s kind of like the traveling carnival. It’s “Come out to see the show and see how many points they might score,” and, “Oh, they may surprise you and win a game here and there.”
That’s obviously not what Kiffin wants, but it can be a sight to behold.