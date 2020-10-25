Notes and thoughts from a 35-28 loss to Auburn …
If the first three games of the season gave you hope that Ole Miss would win some games against a 10-game SEC schedule the last two have reminded you it won’t be easy.
Ole Miss has proven it can compete, but that’s different from winning games.
Winning means you limit mistakes, and you make big plays at big times.
It’s tempting here to say you make better coaching decisions too, and certainly those are helpful, but you knew in hiring Lane Kiffin you hired a gambler and creative thinker.
Having covered a few games now we also know Lane Kiffin hates field goals.
I actually think Luke Logan has improved this season, but he’s not getting much of a chance to show it.
I’m not a fan of short field goals, but sometimes it’s beneficial to take the points. A 38-yarder was within Logan’s range. It stood a better chance of being successful than the fake field goal, but again, that’s coaching preference.
Kiffin took some heat for clock management at the end of the game, heat that he deflected by saying it was more important to hang on to the timeouts at that time.
You may be able to take issue with Kiffin on a couple of decisions, but the coaching job during the week was impressive.
Anticipating that Auburn would follow the Arkansas model and drop eight he ramped up the run game, and Ole Miss finished with a season-high 283 yards.
Auburn did a good job of keeping Ole Miss from hitting the home run throws, but Ole Miss showed it could adapt on offense.
Corral threw two picks but was better than the seven-turnover disaster that he was in Fayetteville.
His first pick was concerning because he stared down the receiver, and for the third time in two games a drive inside the 5 ended with a turnover.
Corral would later explain that the window had been there earlier, but he waited too late to make the throw.
He was also intercepted on the last play of the game when he was pushing and trying to make something happen.
Trying to make something happen is how Kiffin described John Rhys Plumlee who was dropped for a 5-yard loss on second-and-10 from the 45 when Ole Miss had a chance to burn the clock, score and win the game.
Kiffin said Plumlee made a wrong read by keeping the ball, that with the end playing outside Plumlee should have given the ball to the back.
He was otherwise complimentary of Plumlee’s play, and if the Ole Miss offense is evolving in this way – responding to teams that concentrate on taking away the deep game – then Plumlee’s role may increase.
He played more against Auburn than in any game this season. He was not dominant but at times was effective, and his 37-yard run was reminiscent of his rise to fame as a freshman.
If Ole Miss continues to run with success the script will flip. Teams will respect the run more, and passing game opportunities will return.
Auburn did a good job of shadowing Elijah Moore, and his five catches for 16 yards were his least productive day of the year numerically.
Moore still impacted the game. He made a difficult catch on fourth-and-5 from the 45 in the second quarter. He was covered up tight but made the grab and got the first. Had he whiffed Auburn would have been in great position to run an early lead out to 21-7. Instead the drive stayed alive, and Corral ran one in to make it 14-14.
Tight end Kenny Yeboah was more involved.
When I asked about Yeboah last week Kiffin responded with something along the lines of Arkansas took him away.
Well you can move around a guy and focus more on getting him the ball, and Ole Miss did that with Yeboah against Auburn.
He was largely productive, but his drop in the final seconds will long be remembered.
As Corral frantically pushed the Rebels down the field Auburn dropped like five guys as safeties. Yeboah was wide open at the 10. Corral hit him in stride, and he just dropped the ball.
It was the Rebels’ best chance at the end of the game. Had Yeboah made the catch it’s possible his momentum, physical frame and churning legs would have carries him into the end zone. He’s not a guy who goes down with light contact.
There were two other possible outcomes had Yeboah caught the ball: The clock would have run out or Ole Miss would have had one more play for the end zone.
Another big chance at the end of the game came when Auburn muffed a kickoff that went through the legs of return man Shaun Shivers and into the end zone.
It was ruled a touchback on the field as officials determined that Shivers never touched the ball. Had he touched it the ball would have been a fumble, and a touchdown for Ole Miss which recovered it. Officials did not stop playKiffin said he was told by field officials that it was reviewed upstairs, and there was nothing they could see to overturn the call. If so then replay officials at best gave a very significant play just a passing glance.
Ole Miss had its chance to win the game on offense and failed. Kiffin would later say both sides of the ball had the chance to win noting that the defense could have gotten a stop on Auburn's final drive. In my mind, the defense had done all it could do.
The offense could have done more, but in retrospect it did enough. Neither side of the ball is going to be perfect. If you do enough to win you should win the game, and Ole Miss did enough to win had the rules been properly interpreted and enforced.
The officials also aren't going to be perfect, but the replay system is in place for them to be as close to perfect as possible most of the time, and they failed to even give the play a closer look.
Botched all aside, the offense responded from a dismal day at Arkansas, but it was just good, not dynamic.
And the offense has to be either dynamic or on the really high end of good to support its defense. And as it turned out Saturday to overcome officiating too.
The defense, by the way, has improved.
In fact, it’s taken COVID and a rash of injuries for this group to put its two best performances back-to-back.
You can say the Florida and Alabama games were about being outclassed by much better offenses, but the 408 rushing yards by Kentucky were an embarrassment.
Even within that Kentucky game the defense had enough timely stops to win. And so it was against Auburn.
Still to whom much is given much is required, and the offense could have won the game. The Rebels had the lead and had the ball at midfield with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left. Run a little bit of clock and kick a field goal, and you put an awful lot of pressure on an Auburn team that doesn’t score quickly. There were a lot of things you could do in that situation to put pressure on Auburn, but three-and-out was not one of them.
Defensively the Rebels gave up 462 yards – 224 on the ground – forced no turnovers and allowed Auburn to convert 11 of 16 third downs.
They also forced Auburn to punt four times and had three-straight stops in a stretch of the second and third quarters.
That’s the best you can hope for from a group that was pillaging its offensive players earlier in the week.
By the way, if you had Tylan Knight and Miles Battle in the offense-to-defense pool you were the winner.
Knight was not surprising since he played defense earlier in his career, and the Rebels needed help in the secondary.
I actually mentioned Miles Battle as a possibility on the podcast earlier in the week since Battle, once a four-star wide receiver recruit, has gotten buried on the depth chart.
Knight finished with four tackles, and Battle had the third-down pass break-up, the play that got the ball back to the Rebels with 4:50 left when they could have won the game.
Maybe this is the beginning of something permanent for Miles Battle. We’ll see.
The defense, thin already, took another hit this week when Jaylon Jones went out with an upper body injury. He’s done for the year.
One bright spot on the defense was Sam Williams who has been moved to outside linebacker. Williams had a career-high 11 tackles and three tackles for loss.