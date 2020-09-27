Notes and thoughts on the Rebels’ 51-35 loss to No. 5 Florida to christen the Kiffin Era …
I remember driving back from the Memphis football palace after last year’s season opener thinking, “It’s going to be a long year.”
It was, but not for the reason I thought.
What was on my mind then was, “How is this team going to make it through the season with that offense?”
Well, the Rebels got much better on offense.
So let that be the silver lining as you wonder how the Rebels will make it through this season with the defense they showed against the Gators.
I am glad to finally have a game on the books so we can draw some conclusions about Ole Miss football after a month and a half behind the curtain.
I thought Ole Miss would be better on offense, and they really exceeded my expectations.
I didn’t quite know what to expect defensively, but I had hope for something better than what I saw Saturday.
Kyle Trask was voted the preseason All-SEC quarterback by both the coaches and the media. The guy can play.
Ole Miss rarely got Trask off his spot, so that contributed to his 71.4 completion percentage, but there were real coverage issues in the Ole Miss secondary.
There were some decent individual plays along the way from Keidron Smith and from guys new to larger roles like Jakorey Hawkins and Jalen Jordan. Even Deane Leonard, the Canadian transfer finally cleared by the SEC late this week, showed some nice coverage now and then.
But too many times Florida receivers were open or were able to gain separation.
I thought Ole Miss had some decent coverage against Florida tight end Kyle Pitts – who was often split wide -- in the final seconds of the first half then all of a sudden there was space between Pitts and two defensive backs at the pylon, and Florida had a two-touchdown lead.
It became a three-touchdown lead seconds in the third quarter when Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones couldn’t keep up with Pitts.
I thought that sequence late in the first half when Ole Miss went three-and-out with John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback and failed to run any measurable time off the clock was a huge turning point. They weren’t getting stops against Florida, and the Gators were due to get the ball to begin the third quarter.
Kiffin soft-played the first half finish and thought the roughing the passer call against Mohamed Sanogo was the biggest momentum-changer. Ole Miss had gotten a rare stop and would have had a chance to make it a one-possession game with a touchdown.
I understand that was a big dot on the timeline, but I didn’t have confidence in the defense to get the subsequent stops they would need to win the game.
Florida had 11 possessions in the game and scored on nine of them. Ole Miss stopped drives with an interception by AJ Finley and a punt, both in the first half.
I’ll leave you with this on the defense: I didn’t think they were terrible against the run. Florida had 196 rushing yards. Fifty came when Kadarius Toney broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and scooted out in front.
Beyond that they were effective in spots. Not great mind you as Florida still averaged 5.2 yards on 28 other carries, but at least more competitive than they were in pass defense.
Maybe the Rebels’ defense will see some of that Week 1 to Week 2 improvement that Ole Miss had on offense last year. They certainly need it …
Speaking of offense, it was impressive.
Yes, Florida is replacing some players, but that bunch ranked in the top 10 last year in rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense.
Kiffin showed imagination with how he used both John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral on the first possession.
It didn’t take long for Corral to settle in as the guy at quarterback.
There has been a theory Kiffin, who did not name a starting quarterback before the game, will let this competition “play out” over the first couple of games.
He said Plumlee would have played more at quarterback Saturday had Corral not played so well.
Doesn’t that describe a back-up quarterback? I mean, if you have a two-quarterback system you have a script to use both guys. In theory, any starting quarterback will stay on the field until he’s no longer effective.
To become a two-quarterback team this week at Kentucky after Corral posted a 203.5 passer rating with 395 yards and three touchdowns seems like forcing the issue.
So the question remains, if Corral is the starter how do you use Plumlee?
Well, the idea of Plumlee getting a lot of touches as a slot receiver looks different now too since Elijah Moore had 10 catches for 227 yards – just six yards off the school’s single-game record of 233 receiving yards set by A.J. Brown in 2017.
I have talked about the playmakers I believe Ole Miss has at wide receiver.
Kiffin raised a warning flag on that theory a couple of weeks ago when he basically called out his second-level receivers – guys like DeMarcus Gregory, Miles Battle, Braylon Sanders and others – in trying to develop depth at the position.
Kiffin also had interesting comments in his postgame interviews when he said he told Elijah Moore in the off-season to get ready to set records.
I didn’t think receivers rotated in and out as much as they have on past Ole Miss teams.
It took until the fourth quarter, but Temple grad transfer tight end Kenny Yeboah finally got in the mix with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. He will be a weapon, and Ole Miss will throw to the tight end really for the first time since 2016.
But beyond Dontario Drummond, who had two touchdown catches in the first half, no third receiver was targeted more than once. Ole Miss threw to Sanders once and Jonathan Mingo once, neither ending with a catch.
So if Moore is going to be emphasized in this way are there significant touches for Plumlee at slot receiver?
Kiffin has a weapon in Plumlee and needs to figure out how to use him.
I was impressed with the running backs and the offensive line.
I thought Jerrion Ealy ran hard and was patient picking holes.
I was surprised to see Tylan Knight as the third back, but Knight had four carries and caught a pass.
The offensive line gave Corral time to pass and was not dominant but promising.
Tackling and penalties – two signs of fundamental play – could have been worse.