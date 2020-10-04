Notes and thoughts on the Rebels’ 42-41 overtime win at Kentucky, the first win of the Lane Kiffin Era …
I’ve watched a lot of Ole Miss losses the last few years, and quite a few of them could have turned out differently had the Rebels not made key mistakes at key times.
Because of what the last two years have been I didn’t have great confidence that they were about to make the key plays in overtime against Kentucky.
I thought it would be harder for Ole Miss to match Kentucky touchdown for touchdown in multiple extra periods.
But the Rebels didn’t have to match the Cats long because Kentucky made that critical mistake with the missed PAT.
Strange game this football.
Twenty-four hours ago you could have polled 100 Ole Miss fans and asked who had the better kicker, the Rebels or Wildcats, and I’m sure 100 votes would have been cast in favor of Kentucky’s Matt Ruffolo as the better player. Ruffolo, a senior, won the job in preseason. He hit 4 of 5 field goals and 18 of 20 PATs a year ago.
He also missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the third which was the first in three-straight stops over the late third and early fourth quarters by the Ole Miss defense that allowed the offense to rally from a two-touchdown deficit.
Ruffolo’s struggles didn’t make Logan a better kicker, but Logan had the better night. He didn’t attempt a field goal but also didn’t struggle on any PATs, nailing all six attempts.
It was a much better ending for Ole Miss than that last time Elijah Moore scored a potential game-winning touchdown.
The game wasn’t about kicking though.
It was about a quarterback and an offense that was very good again, albeit in a different way, and a defense that was bad again but was good enough for a stretch of time.
I thought the Rebels had very little chance of winning when Kentucky repeated the scenario that basically put last week’s Florida game out of reach for Ole Miss.
A week ago the Gators scored a touchdown with 5 seconds left in the first half to go up 28-14. Then they took the opening kick of the third quarter, drove down and punched in another.
This time Kentucky scored with 29 seconds left in the second and took the third-quarter kick 75 yards to go up 28-14.
That was bad news for the Rebels with their defensive struggles and with Kentucky’s ability to run clock.
The Cats did run clock and had an edge of more than 12 minutes in time of possession.
Kentucky ran for 408 yards. The Wildcats’ veteran offensive line got push against the Rebels’ front seven.
UK quarterback Terry Wilson was deceptive in the run game.
It was ugly for Ole Miss.
But the Rebels were good enough for a stretch of time.
After the field goal miss the Rebels drove to the UK 1 but were stopped on fourth-and-goal. Kentucky took over at its 2, its back to its end zone, and Ole Miss didn’t let it out. The Cats punted from their 10 after three plays.
That allowed Ole Miss to drive down and tie the game with a Corral touchdown pass to Mingo.
The next UK drive ended with the Mohamed Sanogo sack on fourth down, and Ole Miss took the lead.
Sanogo would later say that being good for stretches of time isn’t enough, but the Rebels have quite a bit of ground to cover before they become the “dominant” defense Sanogo wants to see.
Still, there was slight improvement in Week 2. Florida had nine scores in 11 possessions last week. Kentucky had six scores in 11 possessions.
For the time being a good defense for stretches of time might be the best Ole Miss can hope for.
The offense looked strong again.
Kentucky has a physical defensive front. It was hard for Ole Miss in the run game. The Rebels finished with 38 yards, 47 more than Auburn was able to gain. Some of that was Corral being flushed out of the pocket.
Corral again showed poise and good decision-making. He showed touch on some balls, but on others showed an absence of touch. Many of those balls ended as completions, but when receivers have to work too hard to make the catch they’re often out of sorts and can’t get all they can get out of a play.
Corral has far surpassed the expectations of many in the first two games. He looks very comfortable in the offense and for the second-straight week had a passer rating of better than 200. He had no turnovers against Kentucky, and Ole Miss had none for the game.
Kiffin made an effort to give John Rhys Plumlee involved, but Kentucky didn’t really let anyone gain rhythm in the run game including Plumlee who lined up at quarterback and receiver. I didn’t see him at receiver this week, but that’s not to say he didn’t slide out there once.
It was good to see Jonathan Mingo rise up with a career game, eight catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns. He was physical after the catch at times churning his legs and driving back a defender before finally being wrestled to the ground.
Moore had another big game and showed he can be a force even while teams make him the focus of the scouting report.
In some ways the game played out like it did last week. Moore had a big day, tight end Kenny Yeboah showed out and a second receiver made some plays.
Last week that was Dontario Drummond with two catches for two touchdowns. This week Drummond was targeted only once and did not have a catch. He did, however, figure into one of the most decisive plays in the game. He was the Ole Miss receiver in the end zone when Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph was flagged for pass interference. That put the ball at the UK 2, and after Jarod Conner lost a yard on first down, Corral passed to Moore for the points.
So, a nice win for Ole Miss at UK. Lexington Lightning struck again in the shootout I thought it would be.
There were some interesting results elsewhere in the SEC on Saturday.
We’ll see what it all means and where the Rebels can go from here.