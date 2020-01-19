Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ 80-76 loss to LSU, their fifth in a row …
Forgive me if some of these observations begin to sound the same, but that’s what losing streaks do. They sound the same with often the same mistakes leading to the same disappointing finish.
There are new twists along the way. Saturday night it was the Rebels’ sudden free throw incompetence. In a four-point loss they were 9-for-19 at the free throw line while LSU was 24-for-27. You can just about guarantee that such poor free throw shooting will end in a loss, and this from a team that show 80 percent at the line last week and had really upped its game in SEC play, leading the league in free throw shooting against conference foes.
It was inexplicable.
What was worse about the free throw shooting against LSU was how it highlighted the Rebels’ biggest continual problem … their heavy reliance on Breein Tyree for scoring in general and clutch shooting in particular.
While Ole Miss was 9-for-19 at the free throw line Tyree was 9-for-9. My Louisiana math tells me the rest of the team was 0-for-10. So the other guys aren’t getting to the free throw line enough and, last night at least, aren’t connecting when they get there.
As far as scoring Tyree went off for a career-high 36 points. It’s the second time this season he’s scored 30-plus and the ninth time he’s scored 20-plus.
The senior guard is really on a roll right now with 26, 27 and 36 points in his last three games.
He missed the Florida game with lower back pain, and Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis on Friday was unsure how much Tyree would play. Davis only said that Tyree would try to play.
When you look across the box score Khadim Sy had 10 points, Blake Hinson 13 and KJ Buffen eight.
The problem is that four other guys who combined for 74 minutes totaled just nine points.
Devontae Shuler had six points on 2-for-7 shooting, not enough for a player of his caliber, and one who was looked to for scoring this season. He was to be Tyree’s running mate, the solid No. 2 scorer. There have been injuries at different times, but while Shuler’s health is better his stroke is not, and that’s a big part of the problem right now.
Hinson’s 13 looked good, but he’s settling for outside shots too much. The fact that Hinson didn’t get to the free throw line at all is concerning.
Sy looked good in his attitude adjustment game after being left at home for the Florida trip, but he had early foul trouble which affected his minutes and took him out of rhythm. The effort was there though.
As far as the quest for more balanced scoring there’s a double-edged sword. Tyree is clearly the leader and is the player Davis wants and needs to be a high-volume shooter.
That can make younger players more tentative in trying to understand their roles.
Freshman guard Austin Crowley either didn’t understand his role or blatantly made a poor decision late in the game when he launched an errant 3 on a play that was drawn for Tyree.
It’s quite possible Crowley was a little confused. Most of this season Davis has been calling on Crowley to be a more physical player. He showed that on one move in the first half when he faked a defender and went strong to the rim. Taking a 3-point shot late in the game is not physical per se, but the call to be physical is also translated to say, ‘We want you to be more involved offensively and make big plays.’
Last night’s decision was unfortunate timing for Crowley, but he’ll grow from it.
It was also a reminder that young players on this team need to grow. None of them have proven to be plug-and-play guys.
Davis told us the minutes that freshman low-post reserve Sammy Hunter had been getting would go at least in part to Carlos Curry who was able to get some things done in an opportunity at Florida.
I thought Curry played with energy last night but also picked up a couple of quick fouls that limited him to three total minutes.
I was surprised we didn’t see Hunter at all and wonder if there might not have been a suspension there.
Through all the struggle this team still had a 69-68 lead with less than 5 minutes to play only to be outscored 11-7 the rest of the way.
The Rebels also led Arkansas in the second half, that time by 11.
At any rate, the free throw shooting was something new, but a number of other issues were still in place, and the losing streak is now at five as the Rebels go back on the road this week at Tennessee and at Georgia.