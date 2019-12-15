Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ 82-64 win over Middle Tennessee …
For starters, it’s amazing, sad if you follow the Blue Raiders, how far and how fast that program has fallen in the less than two seasons since Kermit Davis said.
Middle is now 15-28 since Davis took the Ole Miss job. I don’t know the state of the roster and all that, but that’s a rapid decline.
Hopefully Middle can get pointed up again.
Breein Tyree was pointed up yesterday, hitting his first six 3-point shots and ultimately going 8-for-11 behind the arc.
Tyree was 11-for-20 from the floor, taking more than twice as many shots as any other Ole Miss players yesterday.
And yesterday it worked.
Once Tyree hit his first shot he started looking for the 3-ball earlier in Ole Miss possessions.
Davis said he was OK with that because those shots were coming within the structure of the offense. He noted that Tyree missed some shots in the second half when he tried to dribble and manufacture his own outside shot.
It’s not realistic to think Tyree will keep that up, certainly not against some of the defensive teams coming up soon.
Maybe there’s a middle ground he can find between yesterday and his shooting percentages at the start of the season.
As Davis has said many times he needs Tyree and Devontae Shuler to play well together, and Shuler had a solid game as well.
He was just 3-for-6 shooting but converted in the lane and hit his only 3-point attempt. There weren’t many shots to be had with Tyree taking the lead.
Shuler, though, was comfortable finding Tyree and finished with nine assists.
Davis had challenged KJ Buffen to rebound better, and Buffen had eight rebounds, seven on the defensive end.
He needs to find more consistency with that in his game, maybe more maturity as Davis points out.
One thing that stood out yesterday was that neither Buffen nor Khadim Sy got in foul trouble, and that’s something that needs to happen more often than not moving forward.
Sammy Hunter did get in foul trouble and played only nine minutes.
With all the moving parts and pieces yesterday Davis got redshirt freshman Carlos Curry into the game for just 1 minute.
So there are still depth issues in the post.
Davis indicated yesterday that part of Sy not being in the floor comes from fatigue and not only fouls. Maybe Sy is coming around on the conditioning part. He played 31 minutes yesterday and had 10 points and seven rebounds. Those numbers need to get up closer to the 15 and 10 stratosphere most nights.
Austin Crowley had a nice game with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting but played only 16 minutes because he too had foul trouble.
Crowley was the third guard off the bench after Franco Miller and Bryce Williams.
Miller hadn’t played in the last two games, the last time being more of an afterthought on Davis’ part. The 12 minutes were the most he’d played since getting 12 in the season opener against Arkansas State.
Hopefully Miller can develop as a defender. That’s what will get him on the floor, and that’s where the Rebels need the most help right now as they’re getting beaten off the bounce too often. Middle had 28 points in the paint yesterday.
Just looking at the freshmen who were expected to play key roles, it’s Crowley who appears closest to being someone to hit big shots and make big plays in SEC games, but he still needs to develop.
Hunter has shown flashes in other games, not yesterday.
As Ole Miss (7-3) tries to find those wins to boost its net ranking there’s really only one right now … Penn State.
Since losing to Ole Miss the Wednesday before Thanksgiving the Nittany Lions have lost by 32 to Ohio State but have a netural floor win against Syracuse and a home win against No. 4 Maryland.
It’s going to take more wins like the Penn State game to get Ole Miss back into the NCAA tournament. Last year that big pre-SEC win turned out to be Baylor, but the Rebels added to that with important SEC wins.
This team is still finding its way, and if it’s going to make it back to March Madness it’s going to have to get it done in the SEC again.