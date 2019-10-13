Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ 38-27 loss at Missouri …
It took Ole Miss the better part of three quarters, but it may finally have found out how to use its quarterbacks.
And that’s at the same time.
Not the same time as both in the game together, but the same time as in rotating in and out from play to play depending on time and circumstance.
The Rebels faced a talented defense Saturday night in Columbia, but there are talented defenses still to come.
It was disturbing how out of sync the Rebels looked in the first half, and though they’d gotten an early touchdown on John Rhys Plumlee’s 21-yard pass to Scottie Phillips, the rhythm just wasn’t there.
They looked much better in the final minutes of the half when Matt Corral came in – his first action since leaving the Cal game with bruised ribs with less than 6 minutes to play on Sept. 21 – and was 4-for-6 passing in getting the Rebels down to the 1.
Missouri adjusted to Corral in the second half the way it had to Plumlee in the first quarter.
Ole Miss was at its best when Plumlee and Corral was rotating in and out on any given play. The Rebels scored touchdowns on three of their last four possessions.
The problem was when that flurry began they trailed 28-7.
At that stage of the game Ole Miss needed a lock-down defense to get back in it, and Missouri would go on to score 10 more points.
Plumlee said he thought the quarterback shuffle kept Missouri off balance, and I tend to agree.
Neither quarterback alone could get the Rebels where they needed to be, but together there was rhythm.
The numbers kind of proved what we at least think we know about these quarterbacks, a true freshman and a redshirt freshman.
Plumlee was 8 for 17 passing. His touchdown throws showed he can make enough plays in the passing game that you can’t sleep on him entirely, but he was off the mark enough to make consistency a problem.
Corral was better with consistency but not enough to strike fear into anything. He looks more fluid, but he’s prone to miss big-play opportunities. We saw this before he was injured, and we saw it again last night with a fourth-quarter deep throw to Elijah Moore.
Rotating quarterbacks every other play – or something close to that – is an odd way to handle those guys, but it’s also odd to have a quarterback room with a redshirt freshman and three true freshmen.
This is a team rebuilding from NCAA sanctions, and sometimes odd is what you get, and you find a way to work through it.
Seven games into this season Ole Miss is still trying to find its way at the quarterback position.
Maybe Saturday night was a step in that direction.
Elsewhere …
Missouri’s quarterback, Kelly Bryant, was the subject of mild drama after his injury last Saturday against Troy created, at least for a time, a question as to whether he would play against Ole Miss.
Bryant moved well and was protected by his line as Ole Miss tried often to bring extra pressure. The Rebels were not able to make Bryant uncomfortable.
The absence of Ryder Anderson kind of showed up. He was bringing a consistent pass rush before he was injured against Alabama.
Sometimes Bryant got the ball out of his hand quickly. Sometimes he dropped deep in the pocket, went through all his checks, ate a sandwich and delivered the ball wherever he chose.
Defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre was not pleased with his unit’s secondary play after the game.
Sub-standard play on the back end has kind of become expected, however.
While Bryant’s 329 passing yards might have caused heartburn, the most disappointing thing about the Ole Miss defense was how well Missouri ran the ball totaling 233 yards on the ground.
That’s a season-high for an Ole Miss opponent, though, as I’ve mentioned before, I think Alabama would have rushed for more than 155 had it wanted to run more. Alabama’s backs moved the pile and seemed to always fall forward when they were tackled.
This game was different. Ole Miss didn’t tackle well. Larry Rountree, a solid SEC back, seemed to spin out of contact and turn on the jets.
The Rebels gave up a 41-yard touchdown run to Rountree, a 54-yard touchdown run to his backup, Dawson Downing. Those runs were flashbacks to last season when the Rebels often didn’t line up correctly, and plays like that were more the norm.
In its two SEC wins Ole Miss hasn’t played elite conference teams, but it’s faced good backs in Arkansas’ Rakeem Boyd and Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
In doing so the Rebels have tackled much better than they did at Missouri. This team has made an incredible amount of success in run defense. Hopefully it can regroup and again make the plays it’s made earlier this season.
It’s going to have to make those plays in the first half against Texas A&M without two key players – inside linebacker Jacquez Jones and end Tariq Tisdale – who were ejected for targeting in the second half.
Amid the ruins of secondary play there were some bright spots individually with pass break-ups from Myles Hartsfield, Keidron Smith and Deantre Prince.
There’s something to build on there with the younger guys, but lots of ground to cover. Tackling was an issue back there too.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke talked last Monday about wanting to get the receivers more involved. Of course, that goes hand-in-hand with how your quarterbacks are passing, but Elijah Moore had a big game, and Dontario Drummond and Demarcus Gregory did some good things.
It was a disappointing night for Jonathan Mingo who was targeted four times and had no catches.
The Rebels also were not able to get Jerrion Ealy free on any big plays.
There were too many penalties for a team with a thin margin for error, none bigger than the Miles Battle holding call that wiped out a 57-yard Plumlee touchdown run.
And when you have a fourth-and-goal from inside the 1 you’ve got to find a way to get across the goalline.
Maybe the second half plays differently if the Rebels get the touchdown before half time and take some momentum into the break.
The bottom line is Ole Miss competed. The Rebels found a way to hang around in the first half even when they weren’t playing their best.
To do more than hang around and to beat some of these mid-level SEC teams the Rebels are going to have to play a much cleaner game.