A few quick thoughts on Ole Miss’ 64-46 win over Mississippi State …
I remember charting the game clock last night when it got under 7 minutes.
Ole Miss had a nine-point lead with roughly 6 ½ minutes left at Florida before missing its last eight shots and being outscored 14-0 in a 72-63 loss.
Last night KJ Buffen put back a Jarkel Joiner miss with 6:46 to play. Starting with Buffen’s put-back the Rebels hit three of their last seven shots.
They had possessions end with a turnover and two fouls but were also 4 for 4 at the free throw line with Devontae Shuler and Joiner each hitting twice.
Given the Rebels’ struggles against Georgia from the free throw line MSU coach Ben Howland might have tried to put Ole Miss at the line more in a closer game. However, in the final minutes the Ole Miss lead was hovering around 20 points and 16 or 18.
It finally reached 20 with 49 seconds left when MSU center Abdul Ado threw down a thunderous dunk … with no one around him.
Ado was 1 for 5 from the floor for the game. …
It was a great win for an Ole Miss team that had been struggling, and it will be interesting to see what kind of carry-over the Rebels get from a jolt of confidence.
Some have said this team will go as the guards go.
It’s never that simple. The guards were good against Georgia. Shuler was 9 for 19 from the floor, Joiner 9 for 17. They were 6 for 14 from 3.
Defense, though, didn’t show a pulse.
The Rebels need noteworthy contributions from both.