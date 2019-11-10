Notes and thoughts on the Rebels’ 41-3 win over New Mexico State …
It doesn’t really matter to me whether Ole Miss plays two quarterbacks or one.
And it doesn’t really matter to me what Matt Luke and Rich Rodriguez say about their quarterback situation in a press conference. I’m just the messenger, and I think readers are can process these comments and figure out what’s going on.
I asked Luke after the game if at any time during this two-quarterback system he has tried to manage players’ feelings.
He didn’t answer that and instead described Matt Corral as a competitor and said he stayed ready on the sideline and took advantage of his opportunity when it came. He credited Corral for leading two scoring drives for 10 points.
Yes, Corral led those drives, but they came in meaningless mop-up time since he didn’t enter the game until the final 79 seconds of the third quarter when the Rebels already led a bad team 31-3.
So the postgame statements Luke and Rodriguez make about their quarterbacks right now don’t really jive with what we’re seeing on the field, and that is that Corral played only 13 snaps at Auburn, none in the second half, and a week later doesn’t get in the game against a bad team until it’s 31-3.
Luke and Rodriguez are trying to keep Corral engaged. I agree with Luke when he says they’re going to need Corral to make plays in these last two games.
However, the handling of Corral right now could make it easier for him to become distracted than to really be sharp and focused.
The rise of John Rhys Plumlee has brought great speculation that Corral will ultimately transfer. If so, that would be the second Ole Miss quarterback this season to enter the portal, but could we not all see this coming?
How odd is to have four scholarship quarterbacks all of the same class? That just doesn’t happen. These guys want to play, and it’s easier than ever to get your name out there and try to create another opportunity for yourself.
When spring rolls around it’s possible Kinkead Dent is the only scholarship quarterback taking snaps. Plumlee will be with baseball, and Corral may or may not be here.
I’ve mentioned in this space before that Corral needs to play because he’s better in the passing game.
But if you’re going to play only one quarterback – and that’s just about where this thing is right now – then Plumlee’s the guy, a running quarterback for a running team.
There were times yesterday when it looked like Rodriguez was not only trying to work on the passing game but was trying to get Plumlee better in the passing game.
And Plumlee was more accurate against the beleaguered Aggies than he’s been against many teams. He had a couple of nice throws from the pocket, one to Cooley on the right hashmark downfield for 21 yards. He had nice throws on some out routes.
He also had one quick pass to Jonathan Mingo that would have been a nice gain had Mingo not let it slip through his hands. That had the look of Mingo not really being locked in.
It all added up to Plumlee going 11-for-17, his most accurate game since going 7-for-7 in the final minutes against Cal’s prevent defense in his debut game.
I think Luke does believe he’ll need Corral to make plays in the last two games, but the handling of the quarterbacks says Luke and Rodriguez are preparing Plumlee to be QB1.
Aside from the QBs the game played out like I thought it would.
The Rebels ran often and with big success, their 447 rushing yards the most they’ve had in a game since 1962.
Ole Miss averaged 7.3 yards per carry and had 13 runs of 10 or more yards. Like the Ole Miss defense last year, New Mexico State might put together two or three successive plays of 2 or 3 yards, but the big run was always right around the corner.
Plumlee had a 38-yard run and a 75-yard run.
Jarod “Snoop” Conner ran with the strength and power he’s shown all year. Snoop got a little shaken up early in the game, and when he left the field I wasn’t sure he was coming back, but he seemed to be OK the rest of the way.
Jerrion Ealy didn’t have one of his home run bursts, but he averaged 5.1 yards per carry and was very physical between the tackles.
Kinkead Dent carried twice for 9 yards in limited time. I was hoping to see him throw, but it was about just getting the game finished when he was in.
I really thought New Mexico State might give the Ole Miss secondary some problems, but the Rebels did a good job of keeping the ball in front of them and not giving up big plays. They were generally in position in the short game and tackled quickly.
New Mexico State averages 226 passing yards a game but had 127, a season-low for an Ole Miss opponent.
It was good to see the Rebels get after the quarterback with four sacks and three pressures, but they weren’t facing a very good offensive line. With that in mind it’s worth noting that three of those sacks came from down linemen. Mike MacIntyre didn’t have to do a lot of fancy things to get pressure.
Defensive end Tariq Tisdale left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Hopefully it’s not serious. The Rebels are getting thin there.
All in all Ole Miss did what you need to do in a game like this.
The Rebels ran their offense. They executed. They did not look distracted, pushing the game out to a two-possession lead early and building from there.
MacIntyre felt like his defensive backs improved with pass defense.
He’ll have a lot clearer read on that a week from now as Joe Burrow and LSU visit.