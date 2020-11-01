Notes and thoughts on the Rebels’ 54-21 win over Vanderbilt …
Ben Craddock and Shay Hodge told me on the podcast this week that Vanderbilt plays harder against Ole Miss than it does against other teams.
Well, playing hard works better when you’re playing with a little bit of talent too.
In a 10-game conference-only schedule Vanderbilt is the closest thing SEC teams will get to a mid-major non-conference level opponent.
That’s not to diminish Derek Mason and the Commodores. In a perfect world this was still going to be a Vanderbilt team with a lot of challenges. Then you throw COVID-19 into the mix, and you really get things out of whack.
For an Ole Miss team trying to learn how to finish games and win it was good timing for the Vanderbilt game.
Lane Kiffin expressed concern during the week that his team could overlook Vanderbilt. It sounded odd for a team that was on a three-game losing streak itself, but in the what have you done for me lately world of college football the answer for Vanderbilt was “not much.”
The Commodores were competent in the season opener and narrowly missed a major upset in a 17-12 loss at then-No. 10 Texas A&M.
In their most recent games they lost 41-7 to both LSU and South Carolina.
The production was not good, but there was the unknown about how Vanderbilt would respond to having three weeks off. That’s three weeks for a freshman quarterback to not be exposed to game speed. Ken Seals wasn’t that bad going 31 for 40 with 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Vandy’s play-calling really didn’t attack the middle of the field very much, and Seals was throwing a lot of high-percentage passes.
The Commodores’ first touchdown, a 43-yard play to tight end Ben Bresnahan, was set up well with a couple of runs then a play-action fake. It was one of only two pass plays that gained more than 16 yards for Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss had seven.
Matt Corral set a school record with 19-straight completions, and Ole Miss took control from the get-go with a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Rebels were supposed to win this game, but there’s winning, and then there’s dominating.
Had Ole Miss simply “won” but slopped around in the process it would have been a very different feeling to carry into this week’s open date.
No matter the quality of the opponent or what’s going on with the other team you still have to come out and run your plays. You have to execute.
Too many times at Arkansas that did not happen, and there was poor execution in some big moments against Auburn.
This time Corral completed passes with a 91.1 percent success rate and could have been better than that. I thought the deep ball to Jonathan Mingo at the end of the first half was catchable. It had a degree of difficulty about it, but Mingo made a similar grab later in the game.
Elijah Moore was the center of attention – as well he should be with his own record performance of 14 catches, 238 yards, 3 TDs – but Mingo had a strong outing with six catches for 90 yards. At times Mingo has had problems with drops but not last night.
Corral got tight end Kenny Yeboah and wide receiver Dontario Drummond involved too.
Corral was so good that John Rhys Plumlee didn’t get in the game until it was time for the reserves.
Plumlee was 1 for 3 passing and threw a 37-yard touchdown to Braylon Sanders, but he still isn’t breaking long runs like he did last year.
He did have one 30ish-yard touchdown called back by holding, one of two touchdowns lost by a penalty. Jerrion Ealy had one wiped out too.
Plumlee might again be part of the plan moving forward when a run threat is necessary, but if there was any question at all it’s clear that this is Corral’s team. When he’s playing well he’s going to stay in the game.
After Corral’s seven-turnover performance at Arkansas Plumlee was a bigger part of the plan against Auburn, but there was no reason to take the ball away from Corral at Vanderbilt.
Plumlee, though, looked very much like the No. 2 quarterback. I thought the game played out in such a way that Kinkead Dent could have gotten some action, but he never did.
I have wondered which way Kiffin would turn if Corral were not available. Maybe Saturday was a clue.
Speaking of Ealy, he had 95 yards on 15 carries, narrowly missing his third 100-yard game.
The Rebels rushed for 196 yards, not a bad day amid all the passing numbers.
Defensively the numbers were OK by Ole Miss standards for 2020.
The Rebels forced a few turnovers, a couple of them coming late in the day when things had already been decided.
The 21 points scored were the lowest allowed by Ole Miss this season, but the 421 yards were not.
This was a Vanderbilt offense that had scored only three touchdowns this season. The Commodores doubled that against the Rebels.
The COVID defensive guys – end Tariqious Tisdale and cornerbacks JaKorey Hawkins and Deane Leonard – were back.
Regarding the recent additions from the offense, Tylan Knight and Miles Battle both played, but Knight mixed in a lot with the regulars and had a nice game with five tackles.
It was not a good game for kicker Luke Logan who missed two PATs and a field goal and after a run of better play reopened old wounds of his 2019 struggles.
So the Rebels can enjoy snapping a three-game skid and head into the open date with a pep in their step.
Give the win an asterisk if you like because it was Vanderbilt, but the Rebels did all they could do against an outmanned opponent.
They ran their plays. They executed.
And maybe they’ll have the confidence to do that again in two weeks against South Carolina in another very winnable game.