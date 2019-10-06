Notes and thoughts from the Rebels’ 31-6 win over Vanderbilt …
On a night when Ole Miss really needed something good to happen to take a break from the from the chancellor news the football team came through with a dominant rushing performance and a big win against a bad team.
Had the Rebels not been able to take care of Vanderbilt the season could have gone off the rails quickly.
As it stands Ole Miss is 3-3 and at 2-1 in SEC play has doubled its conference win total of a year ago and has beaten a league opponent not named Arkansas for the first time since 2017.
Winning doesn’t really guarantee anything beyond the good feeling that comes for 24 hours after, but losing to a team the Rebels were really expected to beat would have cast a negative cloud.
Instead Jerrion Ealy spoke last night with a smile on his face. He talked about freshmen who are not intimidated by the roles they’re being asked to play as newcomers to the SEC.
Seven of the last eight Ole Miss touchdowns have been scored by true freshmen, guys playing at Oak Grove, Hattiesburg, Jackson Prep, Brandon and Bentonville, Ark., a year ago.
It was seven straight until senior running back Scottie Phillips broke free on a 24-yard touchdown run with less than 5 minutes left.
That capped a wire-to-wire performance for freshman John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke had said following Wednesday’s practice that Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral had both taken reps with the first team on Tuesday and Wednesday and that he didn’t know he would start.
“I think you’ll see both at some point in the game,” he said.
So what changed?
After the game Luke indicated health was still an issue for Corral, who suffered bruised ribs against Cal and missed last week’s game at Alabama, that he felt like Corral could have thrown the ball if needed but that he didn’t think Corral was ready for the demands of the run game.
Were you not able to make that determination after Tuesday and Wednesday, the two most physical practice days of the week? Or did Corral have a health setback after Wednesday?
These will be questions for the Monday presser.
It’s possible that there’s a transition at quarterback taking place.
Luke, based on his assessment last night, believes his quarterback needs to be healthy enough to run.
Plumlee is clearly a better runner, Corral a better passer. My thought is that if Luke and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez were truly interested in the passing game they’d be investing more in Grant Tisdale right now. Tisdale looks to be the best passer of the three based on limited game action and practice observations. The sample size is small for all the quarterbacks.
If the staff is trying to treat the Plumlee-Corral conversation delicately right now the time is coming to fish or cut bait.
Bruised ribs aren’t a season-ending situation.
It seemed to me in Corral’s four starts that while he was prone to miss open receivers he could also get into a rhythm in the passing game.
Plumlee hit 10 of 18 attempts last night. Some throws were well-placed while others were not.
There wasn’t a lot of passing necessary when you’re running for 413 yards, the most by Ole Miss since 2010 against Fresno State and the most against an SEC opponent since putting up 443 against Vanderbilt in 1979.
Peeling back the layers on the run game just a bit you find that 279 of the 413 came on five plays. That means the Rebels had 134 yards on 39 other attempts.
Sometimes a great rushing offense is built around the idea that eventually it will break one or two. The Rebels need to do better than 3.4 yards a carry on their other 39.
Vanderbilt had not been dominant against the run, but what happened at VHS was a lot more than what other teams have done against the Commodores this season. They went into the game giving up 160 rushing yards on average.
It’s not going to be that easy moving forward.
Vanderbilt, as did Alabama last week, figured out Plumlee by the second quarter. They shadowed him and stayed in his path.
He’s quick enough that he’s still going to get the corner and have positive gains, but in two-straight weeks his pinball-like numbers have slowed as defenses have gotten to see him a few plays.
He had runs of 54 and 33 yards in the first quarter last night and had 113 rushing yards for the quarter before finishing with just 52 more for the rest of the night.
Clearly Plumlee has a place in this offense, but it’s probably not as the start-to-finish quarterback. Whether it’s as the starter or reliever remains to be seen.
There will be games in which the receivers have to be more involved than last night perhaps as soon as this Saturday against a Missouri defense that is giving up just 95.8 rushing yards a game.
That defense also leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally in pass defense efficiency by the way.
Regardless of how the quarterback situation plays out there’s no way that everyone wins here. In a QB room with four freshmen you can’t have four starters, four voices of the program as Luke and his staff tried to make Corral in the off-season.
Someone will transfer.
In other news …
The pass rush was much improved against Vanderbilt’s struggling offensive line. The Rebels had three sacks and eight hurries, and that helped their own struggling secondary.
Junior college transfer inside linebacker Lakia Henry seems to be hitting his stride. He had only three tackles last week at Alabama, but tackles were hard to come by in a 59-31 loss. He had 11 against Cal the week before and 15 last night.
He’s physical, and he’s playing with energy. He needs to play with smarts too. He and other players need to understand the climate of modern-day college football. If you have a clear unobstructed shot at a big hit on an offensive player, a chance to really dial in and make a loud hit, well, all that build up means the player is probably defenseless, and such a hit will draw a flag.
It could have for Henry last night, though it actually worked in reverse. Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, expecting the flag and not seeing it, mouthed off and got an unsportsmanlike conduct call.
Point is, that flag will be there against the defensive player most of the time.
Henry has become the most productive of the three juco transfer defensive starters. Safety Jonathan Haynes (hamstring) didn’t dress last night.
Sam Williams didn’t start – Luke Knox got the call in his place – but did play. He finished with two tackles and a pressure.
Williams isn’t making the big plays many thought he would, but if he gets you he doesn’t let go. He has a talent for solo tackles on the edge when he’s out there.
I mentioned the freshman production on offense earlier. The Rebels started two freshmen on defense last night, cornerback Deantre Prince and safety Jay Stanley.