BATESVILLE • The highest scoring offense in Class 6A didn’t miss a beat on Friday night.
South Panola beat Tupelo, 39-23, in in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The Tigers (12-1) were averaging 39.3 points per game entering the game, and scored three rushing and three passing touchdowns to keep its scoring average in place.
South Panola will travel to Oxford (11-1) next week, which allows a 6A-best 9.9 points per game. Tupelo’s season ends at 7-5.
“We have some really good players on offense,” South Panola coach Ricky Woods said. “We just executed well. We played real well and Tupelo played real well, we just made the last play.”
Quarterback Anterrio Draper, who didn’t complete a pass in Week 1 against Tupelo, put South Panola on the board in the first quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Farmer. Tupelo then took the lead with a David Hayes touchdown run, but the lead didn’t last long.
Mississippi State commit Janari Dean scored on an 80-yard touchdown run, his first of three touchdowns, to put South Panola up 12-7 in the second quarter.
Draper then tossed two touchdown passes, one to Cameron Wright and one to Farmer, to go up 26-10 early in the third quarter.
Tupelo quarterback Jake Weir tossed two touchdown passes to keep the Wave in the game, but Dean rushed for two touchdowns (1, 90) in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
“We have the best running back in the state and they have to respect him,” Draper said of Dean. “We had them coming up to stop them and then hit some deep passes on them.”
Extra points
Turning Point: At the end of the first half, Tupelo had a touchdown called back on a penalty and settled for a field goal. On the next drive, South Panola threw a touchdown pass with two seconds left in the half to go up 19-10 at halftime.
Point Man: Dean finished with 254 rushing yards and three TDs on 25 carries.
Talking Point: “This has been a great senior class. This is the first one to go through the boot camp and the first one to change attitudes. The way that they worked is unreal. They set the tone for us and that I’m proud of.” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said of his senior class.
Notes
• Tupelo finished 7-5 for the second consecutive season.
• Tupelo WR Corbin Huggins caught his first touchdown pass of the year.
• Tupelo has lost three straight to South Panola, including twice this fall.