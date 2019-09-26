STARKVILLE • Malik Dear began his Mississippi State career with a bang.
Dear starred as a wide receiver and returner during his true freshman and sophomore seasons racking up 947 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns across 23 games and six starts.
But in the spring of 2017, Dear tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and was forced to redshirt the following fall. When he was finally cleared to return, an entirely new coaching staff had arrived and Dear only touched the ball six times last season.
Instead of sulking on the sideline or transferring elsewhere, Dear went back to work and has been able to revive his career this year. The former four-star prospect has played both receiver and running back in addition to being the team’s primary punt returner.
“I’m having fun, the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Dear said. “I’m just coming out here and taking advantage of every opportunity each and every day. You never know when it’s going to be your last so I’m just out here living my best life.
“I learned that I have a strong mind. The injuries and not getting playing time that you’re used to takes a lot of self-discipline, concentration and focus on yourself. It takes a strong mind and helped me build a lot of confidence within myself.”
The 5-foot-9, 220-pounder has always had the appearance of a running back and had 18 career carries coming into this year, but those were always lining up as a receiver and motioning into the backfield. With the injuries MSU’s has sustained at tailback this season, Dear has been forced to fill in the past few games.
“Everybody knows that I’ve got a running back build,” Dear said. “Surprisingly, I only played running back a little bit in high school but not that much. It is a natural feeling back there.”
Last week against Kentucky, Dear caught two third-down passes out of the backfield, both of which moved the chains and totaled 28 yards.
“When you’re a student of the game you can really go out there and play any position,” Dear said. “I feel like it was a good transition because I study everybody’s position just in case I do have to go out there. I think I’ve done a pretty good job only to be playing it a couple of weeks.”
The fifth-year senior earned a degree in kinesiology last December and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in workforce leadership education. Although football has been a daily part of his life since the age of 8, Dear wants to one day open his own daycare or become a teacher whenever it’s time to hang up his cleats.
As for his college football career, there’s nowhere else the Jackson native would have rather gone than Mississippi State.
“If I could go back and make my college decision, I’d definitely choose here again,” Dear said. “That should say a lot about it. I’ve had a lot of fun here, made a lot of friends and there are a lot of great coaches here. I know if I ever need something, even if it’s not football related, I know these coaches have my back. It’s been a fun experience and I can’t wait to share it with my kids someday.”