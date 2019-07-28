BOONEVILLE • John Daniel Deaton is ready to make the most of his second season at the helm of Booneville’s offense.
Deaton, a junior, is coming off his first season as the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback. He played in 11 games last year before suffering a back injury, leading Booneville to a Division 1-3A championship and the second round of the playoffs.
He completed 95 of his 171 pass attempts for 1,609 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He had six games with multiple touchdown passes, and he added three touchdowns on the ground.
Most importantly, he’s undefeated as Booneville’s starter.
“He’s a very smart kid and he’s very competitive,” coach Mike Mattox said. “He’s a great overall athlete. You’ve got to be a good competitor to play quarterback. You can’t tuck your tail, and that’s what I like about him.”
The Blue Devils were 10-0 entering the playoffs last season. In the first round, a 23-12 win over Aberdeen, Deaton was injured and hospitalized in the third quarter. He suffered a compression fracture in the middle of his spine after taking a hit.
With him sidelined, Booneville lost in the second round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Water Valley. The Blue Devils were held to 90 passing yards and only 227 total offensive yards.
Bigger, better, stronger
Heading into this season, Deaton said he is feeling as good as new.
“I’ve been really blessed that I haven’t had any pain after getting out of my back brace,” Deaton said. “Hopefully I’ll come back stronger than ever. I think we are all positive about the offense this year. Year older, year bigger, year better, so I think we can be really good.”
This season, the Blue Devils will be without Dallas Gamble, a big-time playmaker who is now at South Alabama.
But William Jackson returns in the backfield beside Deaton, and Davian Price returns as Deaton’s biggest target. Price had 713 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year.
Deaton should also be well protected.
Booneville returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from last season. Those four guys helped the Blue Devils average 33 points per game.
They did lose Reed Davis, though, who is now playing at UT Martin.
“Anybody can run through a big hole,” Mattox said. “I think that’s why we can be better offensively this year. When you have those cats up front like that, you can throw it and spread people out a little bit. I expect us to be more physical up front.”