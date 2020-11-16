Ingomar’s boys, the defending Class 1A state champs, have been hit with COVID-19.
The Falcons (4-0), ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, has gone into quarantine and won’t play again until after Thanksgiving. They will miss games against New Site, Hartfield Academy and North Pontotoc, and the Ingomar Invitational scheduled for this week has been canceled.
Ingomar should be able to return to action Dec. 1 at East Webster.
Ingomar’s girls will continue to play. The No. 10-ranked Lady Falcons (5-0) host No. 6 New Site (3-1) on Tuesday.