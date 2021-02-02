OXFORD – Ole Miss got the low-scoring game it wanted and hit the shots that mattered to upset No. 11 Tennessee 52-50 at The Pavilion Tuesday night.
The Rebels held the Vols without a field goal for a span of 12 minutes, 27 seconds down the stretch.
They needed all of that time to rally from an 11-point deficit after Tennessee’s Yves Pons knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 38-27 at the 15:07 mark.
It was Pons again with 13:09 left, but the Vols didn’t hit another field goal until Keon Johnson’s 3 with 42 seconds left.
Tennessee (12-4, 5-4 SEC) had one desperation heave after Robert Allen hit one of two free throws with 3.2 seconds on the clock. It was yet another miss for the Vols who shot 35.6 percent for the game.
Johnson’s 3 was Tennessee’s only make in its last 14 field goal attempts.
Ole Miss won while shooting 39.6 percent against the Vols, who allow an SEC-leading 39.3 percent shooting on average.
“We had a couple of games that we gave up down the stretch, but we kept playing,” said senior guard Devontae Shuler who led the Rebels with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Ole Miss took the lead with 5:23 to play on a Shuler put-back of a Matthew Murrell transition miss.
After another stop Shuler’s only 3-pointer in seven tries made it 46-42 with 4:36 left.
It is the Rebels (9-8, 4-6 SEC) defeated a ranked team since winning 81-77 at No. 14 Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said Monday he would experiment with playing combinations. One of those was using his biggest players, Romello White and Khadim Sy, on the floor at the same time.
He first went to the dual bigs at the 5:33 mark of the first half. The Rebels got stops on their first three defensive trips, and White-Sy combo was part of an 8-2 run to help Ole Miss cut an 11 point deficit to five at the break, 28-23.
Sy was injured in a collision with Pons with 17:13 to play. He required treatment in the locker room but was back in the game with White at the 11:08 mark.
The Rebels went on to get five-straight stops.
They continued the defensive momentum when Sy left the game and Allen re-entered.
White said he and Sy playing together gave the Rebels a boost.
“We’d done it in practice with me playing the wing in the 2-3. We did good together. We have a good connection. I feel like we can do it more, and it will be effective.”