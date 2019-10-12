KNOXVILLE, Tenn. • The question facing Mississippi State following a 33-point loss to Auburn two weeks ago was, which quarterback the Bulldogs would play against Tennessee?
Tommy Stevens ended up starting Saturday's game as MSU’s signal caller but gave way to Garrett Shrader in the second half but neither were able to prevent a 20-10 loss at Neyland Stadium, the Vols' first FBS victory of the season.
Stevens and Shrader combined to throw three interceptions and were sacked seven times.
“It’s tough, this is one we know we definitely should’ve had,” Shrader said. “It hurts because you know the mistakes that you made and there’s too many plays you wish you could have back.”
Stevens completed 6 of 11 passes for 67 yards, two interceptions and was sacked three times while Shrader hit on 5 of 10 throws for 79 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Shrader also led the team with 62 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
“We went through the week of practice and both of them were a little nicked up,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “Tommy got a little healthier and had a better week of practice. After those two first half turnovers, we just decided to make a change at the half.”
State (3-3, 1-2 SEC) managed just 267 yards on offense, 132 of which came in the fourth quarter. Kylin Hill, the SEC’s leading rusher entering the day, was held to 13 yards on 11 carries.
“We tried to get that (running game) going but they were doing a good job holding their interior gaps,” Moorhead said. “They were doing some line games and some movements. We certainly made an effort (to run the ball) but the biggest thing was we weren’t able to find any offensive rhythm.”
Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) meanwhile totaled 357 yards on offense and had a make a quarterback change of its own. Starter Brian Maurer was knocked out of the game just before halftime and Jarrett Guarantano went the rest of the way under center.
Guarantano may have only completed 6 of 7 passes for 101 yards but his 39-yard touchdown to Tyler Byrd with 2:35 remaining proved to be dagger the Vols desperately needed.
Mississippi State’s only touchdown came midway through the final quarter when Shrader hit Deddrick Thomas from 17-yards out to cut the deficit to 13-10.
The Bulldogs did extend the nation’s longest turnover streak to 22 games with a pair of interceptions by Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole II, both of which occurred in the end zone off of Maurer in the opening half.
“Cam and Brian both did a nice job on those picks in the end zone,” Moorhead said. “...We’ve got to win the turnover battle and when we get them, we’ve got to use them to our momentum.”