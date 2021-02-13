ELLISTOWN • New Site executed its game plan on defense to perfection, and it paid off with more hardware to place in the trophy case.
The No. 2-ranked Lady Royals slowed a dangerous Walnut offense to claim a 59-31 win and their second-consecutive Division 1-2A Tournament championship on Saturday.
New Site (28-2) will host South Delta in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs – at a date to be determined.
“We played really well defensively,” said New Site head coach Byron Sparks. “We limited them to one shot and rebounded pretty well. We kind of dictated who took their shots. We were just locked in.”
The Lady Royals have leaned on the 1-2 punch of Hannah Campbell and Lily Whitley all year, and didn’t waver from that against Walnut. Whitley scored a game-high 23 points and Campbell followed her up with 20 points.
New Site led at the half 29-18 as they hit five 3-pointers over Walnut’s 3-2 zone. Campbell and Whitley switched it up in the second half getting into the lane, combining to score 26 of the team’s 30 second half points.
“(Walnut) got into foul trouble and I told them to attack a little more,” said Sparks. “I thought we did a good of that.”
Senior Emma Johnson scored just two points, but her impact on the game was far beyond the scorebook. Johnson drew the assignment of face-guarding Walnut’s sharpshooter Madi Kate Vuncannon, who averages 13.9 points per game, and held her to zero points on just one shot attempt.
“I just tried to stay as close to her as possible and really try to limit the threes,” Johnson said. “If she drove, I had help. I worked through all the screens and was just focused on stopping her.”
Walnut (18-10) was led by Claire Leak’s 14 points. As a team, the Lady Wildcats shot 27.1% from the field and 15.7% from deep.
(B) New Site 84, Potts Camp 44: The No.6-ranked Royals (25-2) built a 30-point lead before halftime and rolled from there to win their second-straight Division 1-2A title. Ethan Eaton scored 37 points, while Dalton Pounds and Joel Barber each added 16.
Josh Blake led Potts Camp with 13 points. Mitchell Saulsberry pitched in 10.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up 31-21, Campbell scored 11 points in part of a 13-0 to close the third quarter for the 44-21 lead.
Point Maker: Whitley was 9 of 11 from the field and added eight rebounds.
Talking Point: “They are a really good defensive team and were aggressive. We just never really clicked or got into a flow against them.” – Walnut coach Jackie Vuncannon.