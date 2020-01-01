The Tremont boys basketball team is off to its best start under coach Brady Ramey, and the Eagles’ defense has a lot to do with the success.
Tremont is 16-3 entering 2020, which is its highest win total since the 2015-16 season. The Eagles are allowing only 41.8 points per game and have held eight of their 19 opponents to less than 40 points this year.
“We’ve really tried to put an emphasis on getting better on defense,” Ramey said. “We still struggle on offense, but our defense has been able to win a few games for us.”
Success on defense includes everyone on the team, but it starts on the perimeter with senior point guard Jesse Sartin. At only 5-foot-7, Sartin isn’t the biggest player on the court, but does a good job at keeping players from penetrating the defense and reaching the goal.
Junior guard/forward Chase Parker and 6-4 sophomore forward Tyler Whitaker are also two major contributors on defense for the Eagles.
“All those guys just get in a good position to not allow people to get to the goal,” Ramey said. “We try to play man defense most of the time, and if they can just stay between their guy and the goal, it makes things so much better for us.”
The Eagles haven’t shied away from tough competition this year. Tremont played Class 4A South Pontotoc twice, winning both times, and it beat both Class 1A powerhouse Okolona and Class 3A Amory and Kossuth.
Challenging division
Ramey hopes playing those teams will help prepare his team for division play, which is arguably the toughest division in 1A with Ingomar (16-0), Smithville (16-1), Baldwyn (5-7), Wheeler (8-4) and Tupelo Christian (7-8).
“It’s funny because we’ve been in the division with Okolona the last few years when they were the frontrunner to win state every year, and now we get moved to a division with Ingomar and Baldwyn moving down from 2A and Smithville, which is having an amazing year,” Ramey said.
Tremont opens division play on Jan. 14 against Ingomar after a 17-day break. The Eagles have had the last few days off but get back on the court today with Ramey’s annual New Year’s Day practice.