JACKSON – The Baldwyn girls turned a slow start into a semifinals win.
Baldwyn beat Sacred Heart, 48-27, in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament held at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday.
The Lady Bearcats (24-5) advance to play three-time defending state champion Pine Grove in the 1A state championship on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Ole Miss. The teams met once this season, with Pine Grove winning 35-30 on Dec. 28.
Sacred Heart (17-11) scored on three of its first four possessions and jumped ahead 7-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter. Baldwyn coach Reneetra Pippin called a timeout, and the Lady Bearcats came out of the timeout with new life.
“I just told them to be patient and keep working because we just weren’t scoring at the time,” Pippin said. “I told them to just stay focused. They bought into that.”
Baldwyn’s defense didn’t allow a field goal the rest of the first quarter and the Lady Bearcats took a 14-10 lead. I’Yana Ragin hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Baldwyn’s defense stayed strong in the second quarter and didn’t allow a field goal for the first five minutes and 49 seconds of the period. Baldwyn's Amarie Anderson scored seven of her 12 first-half points in the quarter, and Emilee Hill hit a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to put Baldwyn up 27-18.
Baldwyn forced 14 turnovers in the first half.
“We knew we had to click our defense on,” Anderson said. “We were here for a reason, and that was to go to the next round, so we were ready to turn the defense on.”
Baldwyn forced five more turnovers and held Sacred Heart to four points in the third quarter. Anderson and Taitianna Beene each hit 3-pointers, and Baldwyn led 41-22 going into the fourth.
Overall, Baldwyn forced 25 turnovers.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Ragin capped off a 14-3 run with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Baldwyn up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Point Maker: Anderson finished 3 of 8 from 3-point range for a team-high 15 points.
Talking Point: “Ragin hit that 3-pointer and we just had a spurt of energy after that.” – Pippin, on Ragin's buzzer-beater
(B) Baldwyn 61, West Tallahatchie 55: Jacolby Williams scored 26 points, and the Bearcats (18-12) held off a fourth-quarter rally to advance to the 1A final for the first time since 2017.
Gabe Richardson had 13 points and nine assists, while Riley Hoard scored 13 to go with seven rebounds and four blocks. Baldwyn shot 60% from the field.
Roddarius Moss led West Tallahatchie (20-10) with 14 points.
Baldwyn will meet the Ingomar-Shaw winner at 3 p.m. Thursday at Ole Miss.