TUPELO – There’s a very good reason Byron Sparks stresses defense, and his team’s season opener on Saturday showed why.
Despite an abysmal shooting performance, New Site’s girls held on to beat New Albany 47-39 at the annual Hound Dog Classic. The Lady Royals forced 21 turnovers.
“Kind of like we talked about at the half, we’ve got to live off our D anyway,” Sparks said. “That’s how we want it, and you’ve got to be able to grind out wins when you can’t hit outside shots.”
New Site made just 27.8% of its shots and missed its first 16 attempts from 3-point range. But New Albany also struggled, shooting 32.7% from the field.
In describing New Site’s defense, New Albany coach Micha Washington said, “It’s constant, where are you going? Gnats, little gnats.”
New Albany trailed 18-16 at halftime but took a lead in the third quarter. Then Hannah Campbell hit a pair of layups late in the period to give the Lady Royals a 33-27 lead entering the fourth.
Ivy Loden then made New Site’s first 3-pointer of the game for a 36-27 lead, and another Campbell layup made it 40-31.
New Albany clawed back within 42-39 on a steal and layup by Ashanti High. But Campbell, who had a tough shooting night, answered with a 3-pointer, her only make in seven attempts from deep.
“When she took it, I didn’t feel like it was a good shot,” Sparks said. “Then she knocks it down, and I thought, that’s just Hannah.”
Campbell led all scorers with 19 points. Lily Whitley had 11 and Loden scored 10.
Analisa Cheairs led New Albany with 14 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: New Site used an 11-0 run in the second half to open up a 36-27 lead.
Point Maker: Campbell shot 6 of 20 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “We stayed with them – I’m proud about that. We have some growing to do.” – Washington