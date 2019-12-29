A position change didn’t keep Corinth’s Carter Bonds from dominating on the defensive side of the ball this season.
Bonds, a three-time All-State selection for the Warriors, moved from middle linebacker to safety this year. While doing so, he recorded 178 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.
The senior was the leading tackler for the Warriors, who won the MHSAA Class 4A state championship for the first title in program history.
Bonds is the Daily Journal’s 2019 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
“I’ve always been an instinctive player, and I’ve always had a feel for the game,” Bonds said. “I’ve never been the type of guy that likes getting hit. I’ve always been the type of guy who wants to give out hits.”
Bonds started for Corinth for four-consecutive seasons. He began practicing with the Warriors’ varsity team and started as a linebacker in the spring game of his eighth grade season.
His knowledge of the game kept him a step ahead of other players, and playing defense is in his blood.
His late father, Chris Bonds, played defensive end and linebacker for Corinth in the late 1980s and wore No. 30, just like Carter.
“My dad played here at Corinth, too, so it’s kind of my legacy to play in his footsteps and have his number,” Bonds said.
The Warriors won most of their regular-season games by a large margin, so Bonds wasn’t counted on to play all four quarters.
During the team’s championship run in the playoffs, however, Bonds made the most of his playing time. Four of his nine double-digit tackling performances came in the playoffs, and he added more tackles each subsequent week.
Against Rosa Fort, he tallied 13 tackles, then grabbed 17 against Itawamba AHS in the third round.
In the North Half championship game, he recorded 21 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble while Corinth held Greenwood to a season-low 14 points.
Saving his best for lastIn the state championship, Bonds had the best performance of his career. In the 55-21 win over Poplarville, he recorded a confirmed 34 tackles – 17 solo and 17 assisted.
“That championship game was just icing on the cake,” Bonds said. “I left it all on the field, and it was one of my best statistical games ever. I see that Wing-T offense that Poplarville ran every day, and it just goes back to me being an instinctive player. I knew where the ball is going to go on most of the plays. It was crazy.”