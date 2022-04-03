There’s a point in John Grisham’s rookie appearance as a novelist when evil shows itself during a St. Louis Cardinals radio broadcast.
The unknowing victim is sitting on his porch minding his own business.
Grisham understands the deep connection between North Mississippi and the Cardinals.
That love affair was born when heroes played for teams for more than one or two seasons.
The cable television era built strong relationships for area folks and the Atlanta Braves, too.
Major League Baseball begins Thursday with nine games on the schedule.
Once upon a time I checked box scores daily and listened to AM radio broadcasts.
Over the years that changed as priorities shifted, and I began to pay bills with something less than a million-dollar annual salary.
I’ll still pay attention to Opening Day. I’ll check scores online, and I’ll listen to a radio broadcast – several different ones if I choose – through an app on my phone where I can also watch home runs on something called a "condensed game."
Nostalgia’s great, but some of this new stuff isn’t bad either.
In spite of advances in how the game is presented, Opening Day will pass for many without notice.
There are multiple reasons for this, but baseball, a game treasured by a different generation, has battled an image problem for years.
Yet the keepers of the game for many years fueled that indifference by simply not playing the game.
To baseball’s credit the work stoppage that pushed back this season’s Opening Day was the sport’s first since the strike of 1994-95 that cancelled the World Series.
Think about that. Has the Super Bowl ever not been played because players and owners couldn’t get along? No.
There are MLB players today who weren’t even born when the Series was cancelled. It’s just a historical footnote for them, but it was bigger for the parents, and quite likely some passion was lost in the father-son transition.
We discussed this on the Justify Your Existence podcast recently when the young ’uns pointed out the obvious to me. Who among us could pick out Mike Trout in a police lineup?
He’s a nine-time All-Star, a three-time MVP and an eight-time Sliver Slugger, and unlike so many in the modern game has played his entire career for one team, the Los Angeles Angels.
In spite of all of that Trout is unrecognizable to many.
I’ve watched far less of the NBA, just a handful of minutes over any given season, yet I know exactly what LeBron James looks like.
When I heard that Tom Brady’s brief retirement from the NFL had ended an image of his face flashed in my mind.
And yet there are so many ways to promote the game and its players today.
This is a baseball failure at the top.
I’ll check out a game this summer anyway. I’ll buy flat soda to get the over-priced souvenir cup. I’ll enjoy being outdoors with family in a state-of-the-art venue.
I won’t know most of the players, but I’ll check the pitching matchup the day before.
I’m glad MLB has rekindled its season.
Maybe one day it will rekindle its image.