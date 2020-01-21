For the third time this season, former East Webster standout Quantesha Patterson has been named the Gulf South Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week.
Patterson, a senior forward at Delta State, had a pair of monster games for the Lady Statesmen last week – 26 points and 15 rebounds in a 62-59 loss to No. 21 Union and 19 points and a career-high 22 rebounds in an 89-85 overtime win against Christian Brothers.
Patterson leads the GSC and is second among all Division II players in rebounds (14.3) and is eighth in the league in scoring (5.4).
Delta State’s women entered this week 14-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play. After a game on Thursday at Alabama-Huntsville, the Lady Statesmen will visit the league leaders, No. 9 Lee University, on Saturday.