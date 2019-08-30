OXFORD – High demand for access to new student party decks at Ole Miss has caused the school to modify its original plans.
The “platform concept” has been changed in favor of a new “section” of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium that will run along the top of the north end zone, according to a university news release.
Amenities – including shade, fans, televisions and charging stations – remain the same while capacity increases from 800 students to 2,450.
Safety with the platforms was also a concern, the release said.
The student party section will be entirely general admission.