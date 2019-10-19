STARKVILLE • Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead has shown a lot of emotion this week and displayed both fire and passion following the Bulldogs’ 36-13 loss to No. 2 LSU on Saturday.
While Moorhead was disappointed in the outcome, he lauded the effort in which his team played with than the previous week in a loss at Tennessee.
“We were going to freaking fight,” Moorhead said. “No matter what the circumstance was, we were going to continue to punch, scratch, claw and get up off the mat no matter what the clock or score said. We were going to keep plugging away and our kids did that. That was a different football team than what I saw against Tennessee.”
MSU took that fight to the Tigers early, holding the nation’s highest scoring offense out of the end zone on the first three drives. The Bulldogs ended up holding LSU to 148 yards and 16.5 points below its average.
However, Mississippi State had its share of mistakes as well. The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times – two interceptions thrown by Garrett Shrader and a fumble by Nick Gibson – to go along with a season-high 13 penalties that cost the team 109 yards.
“What games are going to come down to when the margin of error is invisible is turnover margin, which we lost,” Moorhead said. “You can’t turn the ball over three times against this team and expect to win ... certainly those 13 penalties, that’s stuff that doesn’t help and gets you beat against a team like this.”
Although the Bulldogs have lost three straight, Moorhead has faith that his team can turn things around down the stretch based on what he saw on Saturday.
“The effort was there, the spark was there and the juice and enthusiasm was there across the board on the sideline with the coaches and players,” Moorhead said. “It just needs to be better.”