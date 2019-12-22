Mississippi State’s 2019 baseball signing class received more recognition as one of the best in the country.
D1Baseball.com tabbed Chris Lemonis’ class as the No. 6 nationally after already being ranked sixth by Baseball America, seventh by Perfect Game and 17th by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Diamond Dogs’ class consists of 22 signees – 13 freshman, seven junior college transfers and two graduate transfers. Players span from 10 different states with 10 pitchers, eight position players and four two-way players.
MSU’s class was ranked the fourth-highest in the Southeastern Conference behind Florida (1), Vanderbilt (2) and Ole Miss (4). South Carolina (9), Georgia (11), LSU (12), Auburn (18), Alabama (19) and Arkansas (21) are also among the D1Baseball.com top 25 classes.
