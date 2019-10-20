Mississippi State’s baseball team will close out its fall slate this afternoon by traveling to UAB for a pair of exhibition games starting at 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs and Blazers will play two seven-inning scrimmages with the second game starting immediately after the first.
It will be the second opponent MSU has met this fall. The Diamond Dogs split a pair of exhibitions at home against Louisiana earlier this month, losing the opener 7-4 and winning 13-2 in Game 2.
“We’re going to Birmingham this weekend and trying to get everybody out there and see,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “It’s amazing when you play Lafayette, you saw something different than what you see when nobody is in the park. We like to see how they compete.”
Logan Lowery