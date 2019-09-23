STARKVILLE – As fall practice enters its third week, the Mississippi State baseball program and head coach Chris Lemonis have received the second top-10 recruiting class ranking. Perfect Game has tabbed the Bulldogs' 2019 recruiting class as the No. 7 class nationally, while Collegiate Baseball has ranked the 23-person class as the 17th-best signing class.
State already received a No. 6 ranking from Baseball America, as Lemonis and his staff – including assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Jake Gautreau, and assistant coaches Scott Foxhall and Kyle Cheesebrough – now have back-to-back top-10 classes after earning a top-5 ranking last season from D1Baseball.
Mississippi State welcomed 23 newcomers to campus when classes started in August, including 13 freshmen, eight junior college transfers and two four-year college graduate transfers. The class includes student-athletes from 10 different states, with 11 pitchers, four two-way prospects and eight position players added to the roster.
Of the 13 freshmen, 11 of them earned at least one all-state honor in their careers and six sat among Baseball America's final Top 500 for the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft: Will Bednar (No. 190), Landon Sims (No. 198), Logan Tanner (No. 312), KC Hunt (No. 313), Kyte McDonald (No. 415) and Davis Rokose (No. 480).
Among the eight junior college transfers, Brandon Pimentel and Houston Harding each earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Jared Shemper was selected to NJCAA USA National Team in 2018 and competed at the National Baseball Congress World Series. Four-year transfers David Dunlavey and Carlisle Koestler will also add depth to the pitching staff, as each pitched in the weekend rotations at their previous stops.